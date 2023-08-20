Spokane driver faces impaired driving charges after I-90 crash Friday near Cataldo
Aug. 20, 2023 Updated Sun., Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:42 p.m.
A 24-year-old Spokane man was booked into Kootenai County Jail on impaired driving charges after a two-car crash late Friday that shut down Interstate 90 near Cataldo for several hours.
The 24-year-old, who was not identified by the Idaho State Police, was speeding west on the interstate when he struck a Jeep with two passengers a little before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. The two Jeep occupants, a 31-year-old woman who was driving and her 29-year-old male passenger, were injured in the crash. Both are from Spokane and also were not identified by ISP.
The woman was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was driven by ambulance to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Interstate 90 was closed in both directions for three hours to allow medical response and an investigation, according to ISP.
