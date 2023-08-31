Seahawks preview: Strong back-to-back drafts have restocked Hawks in quest to dethrone 49ers

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

2022 record: 9-8

Coach/coordinators: HC Pete Carroll (18th NFL season, 172-123-1), OC Shane Waldron, DC Clint Hurtt.

Storylines

Youth Will Be Served: The Seahawks’ draft included the best cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, and best wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They added a couple linemen (Anthony Bradford and Olu Oluwatimi), and a couple running backs (Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh). Derick Hall (edge), Mike Morris (DT) and Cam Young (NT) provide young talent to the defensive front. Added to last year’s draft bounty (six starters or regular contributors), the Hawks have one of the strongest, young rosters in the NFL.

Rush to stop the rush: The inability to stop opponent rushing led to the bulk of their defeats in 2022. Their average of surrendering 150 yards rushing per game left them 30th in the NFL. This season’s secondary looks deep and talented, but the question marks remain in the front seven, especially in run situations. The return of Jarran Reed and addition of free agents Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. will be key to shoring up that facet of the defense.

Dethrone the Niners?: Can the Seahawks overtake San Francisco finally? The Hawks’ 41-23 loss in the wildcard round was their third defeat by the Niners during the season. The Niners remain loaded with talent, but their quarterback status will have to be sorted out. Still, it’s fair to think the talent gap between the teams has been narrowed through the draft and free agency.

Strengths

Geno’s Revival Part II: Defenders seemed to learn they had to prepare better to face Geno Smith in the latter part of last season. He won’t catch anybody by surprise from the start of the season this time. Smith’s level of consistency should be solid with last season under his belt and top-notch receiving corps added to a maturing offensive line.

Bobby’s Return: From the first practice of training camp, Bobby Wagner’s presence was noticed on the defense. He’s seen everything the league can throw at him and he’s still healthy and physical enough to be an inestimable force on that unit. At times last season, in his absence, the defense seemed to unravel. Bobby Wagner will not allow that to happen.

Weaknesses

Defensive line depth: The Hawks look loaded with quality edge rushers, but the interior of the defensive line is a major question mark as they head into the season. A quick maturation of rookies Cam Young and Mike Morris would help solve those issues.

Defender health: Safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks are still on the mend from major injuries in 2022. Both are critical to the Hawks’ schemes for run defense, in which these two talented players are key.

Players to watch

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Before a wrist injury in the preseason, this first-round draft pick was everything they could have hoped for: Fast, smooth, soft-handed, gifted at finding seams and open spaces in the defense. Unless the injury sidelines him for longer than expected JSN will make D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Geno Smith much better. A star of the future.

S Jamal Adams: The Hawks expended major draft and payroll capital to acquire Adams from the Jets. His strong run-support and safety blitz capacity are a perfect fit for the Seahawks defense. But since he arrived in 2020, he’s missed 20 games with injury. If, when, and to what degree of effectiveness he returns this season are critical for the secondary.

RB Kenneth Walker III: As a rookie, Walker flashed all the talents that made him a unanimous All-American and Doak Walker Award winner at Michigan State. Despite seeing limited action early in his rookie season, he finished with 1,050 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, along with 27 receptions. Heading into his second season, Walker promises to be among the league leaders.

Edges Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor: These two led the Hawks in sacks in 2022, but will be pushed hard by second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe, who may have been the most impressive Seahawk defender in the preseason, and rookie Derick Hall of Auburn.

NFC Conference tiers

Championship contenders: Eagles, 49ers

Playoff teams: Seahawks, Giants, Lions, Cowboys, Vikings

