Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim named Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week
From staff reports
Yvonne Ejim was named an Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Week on Tuesday after two dominating performances against then-No. 3 Stanford and Eastern Washington University.
In those games, Ejim – a 6-foot-1 senior forward from Calgary, Alberta, and a first-time USBWA honoree – averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds. She guided the Zags with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 82-80 win at Eastern Washington, and brought then-No. 3 Stanford’s perfect record to a halt on Sunday, shooting 11 of 16 from the floor for 27 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in a 96-78 win.
Ejim is averaging 20 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for Gonzaga, which is on a 24-game home win streak.
She repeated ass West Coast Conference Player of the Week award on Monday.