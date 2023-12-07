Improved Idaho defense big part of Vandals’ run to FCS quarterfinals

Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker throws under pressure from Idaho's Xe'ree Alexander (21), Jalen Grable (11) and Aarmarii Notice (92) in the first half of a playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho Vandals boast one of the better defensive units in the Football Championship Subdivision.

A few months ago, it would’ve been hard to predict such a standout season from Idaho’s defense.

The group entered the 2023 season with unknown potential. Considering all the new faces on defense, fans weren’t entirely sure what to expect.

Idaho retained most of its veteran defensive backs, but had to reshape its defensive front during the offseason after losing a bulk of key linebackers and linemen from its 2022 outfit. The team reloaded with several promising young players and transfers.

The new-look unit has been consistent throughout the year, helping the Vandals (9-3) to one of their best seasons in program history. Idaho, coming off an impressive defensive effort in a 20-17 postseason win over Southern Illinois, hosts Albany at 7 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

“They’re continuing to get better and they’re playing really, really hard,” second-year Idaho coach Jason Eck said of his defense. “I’ve been really happy with the effort we’re playing with on defense.

“It’s just good, team defense. We’re playing fast. We have good team speed, which helps us match up with all kinds of offenses.”

Idaho ranks first in the Big Sky and sixth nationally in total defense at 294 yards allowed per game. The Vandals sit second in the conference and 24th in the FCS in scoring defense (21.4 points per game).

“Every week, we go out and show why we’re a top defense in the country,” UI cornerback Marcus Harris said.

Paced by Harris, the Vandals’ experienced secondary has led the way this year. Harris is probably the most talented player on the Vandals’ defense.

A first-team All-Big Sky honoree, Harris was the lone Idaho defender to land on the all-conference team. He also is the only Vandals defender to have played more than 600 snaps this season.

Harris leads the team with three interceptions and 12 pass break-ups. Last week, he recorded an interception in overtime, setting up the Vandals’ winning field goal. Harris is tied for the Idaho career record in passes defended (34).

“He’s a great DB,” linebacker Tre Thomas said of Harris when asked to name the team’s top defender. “I’ve been around good DBs, but he’s definitely one of the best I’ve played with. He’s a guy you can rely on. You can put him on an island and he can play nickel, as well. He’s a unique guy, especially with the speed he brings to the table.”

Beside Harris, the Vandals have had a breakout season from sophomore cornerback Ormanie Arnold, who redshirted last year, then won a preseason position battle and has held down a starting role all year. Arnold has recorded two interceptions and seven PBUs this season.

“We’re covering well,” Eck said. “Marcus and Ormanie are really holding it down on the outside.”

Capable backup CBs have emerged in Dwayne McDougle (two INTs) and true freshman Andrew Marshall (three PBUs).

At the safety positions, the Vandals have been solid throughout the season. Third-year starter Tommy McCormick, an all-conference honorable mention pick, is an expert tackler and vocal leader. He ranks third on the team with 62 stops. Second-year starter Murvin Kenion III missed a few games with an injury earlier this season, but he’s been reliable in coverage since he returned to the lineup last month.

The Vandals lead the Big Sky and rank eighth nationally in passing defense, allowing 168.9 yards per game. The team also leads the Big Sky and ranks 12th nationally in pass-defense efficiency rating.

“Our DBs are extremely fast,” Thomas said. “I don’t think any receiver can outrun our DBs.”

Thomas said speed and passing coverage are the defining characteristics of the rebuilt linebacking corps, too.

“We have a faster linebacking corps, so we have guys who can cover and that helps us play man with our backers,” he said. “We’re really good at pursuing to the ball. Every single one of us has a good nose for the ball, and goes at top-end speed.”

A grad transfer from South Dakota, Thomas provides quickness and valuable experience. Flipping between the middle and strong-side linebacker positions, Thomas has registered 69 tackles – good for second on the team – and five tackles for loss.

The Vandals’ leading tackler is a first-year standout who has the potential to become an FCS star. Linebacker Xe’ree Alexander, who worked his way into a starting role around midseason, tops the Vandals with 70 tackles.

“Xe’ree is tackling at a very high clip, not missing many tackles,” Eck said.

The true freshman out of Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Washington) High forced a fumble and blocked a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation last week.

Junior Mathias Bertram (52 tackles, five for loss) has been steady at the other outside LB position.

The Vandals are fairly deep at the linebacker positions, and they’re able to rotate players frequently. True freshman Jaxton Eck (37 tackles), the son of the coach, and sophomore Dylan Layne (35 tackles) can sub in without any noticeable drop-off.

“With this team, at any position, our two-deep is really good,” Thomas said. “We can really count on them. All of our young guys are ready to play. The moment isn’t too big for any of them.

“Xe’ree didn’t start off as a starter, but every time he came in, he balled out and now he’s a starter. Same with Jaxton Eck. He balls out every time he comes into the game.”

The Vandals lost two talented linebackers after the 2022 season. Veteran Fa’avae Fa’avae graduated, and middle linebacker Paul Moala transferred to Georgia Tech.

But Eck’s staff found gems in recruitment and set up a bright future for the linebacking corps.

It’s a similar story for Idaho’s rebuilt defensive line – the group has depth, and there are plenty of new faces up front, promising young players who have flashed signs of stardom.

True freshman defensive tackle Dallas Afalava has been as good as any of Idaho’s defensive linemen. The Seattle native out of Rainier Beach High has recorded four sacks, including a crucial one late in Idaho’s win over Southern Illinois last weekend.

“We thought they were great players when we recruited them, but I don’t think we were counting on them when they were coming in,” Eck said of Afalava and Alexander. “I think it showed up early in the season. … By our second game, I kinda saw that these were guys that we gotta keep playing.

“Those guys have certainly come up big.”

Afalava received an honorable mention all-conference nod. So did sophomore edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, a transfer out of NAIA Montana Tech. James-Newby has been a bit of a revelation this season. During the preseason, it wasn’t certain whether he’d even be a starter. But James-Newby leads the team with five sacks.

Senior edge rusher Tylen Coleman, a transfer from Division II Western New Mexico, has added three sacks in a rotational role. Several other defensive linemen have alternated into the lineup and posted productive stat totals – such as transfer DT Jahkari Larmond (20 tackles, sack), veteran DT Ben Bertram (18 tackles, one sack), sophomore edge Aamarii Notice (25 tackles, 2½ for loss) and sophomore Spokane native DT Zach Krotzer (two sacks). The Vandals are still awaiting a breakout performance from sophomore edge Malakai Williams (11 tackles, one sack, fumble recovery last week), an expected star who missed about a month earlier this season due to injury.

“Our D-line continues to progress,” Eck said. “I think that’s going to be a big challenge this week. We need our D-line to play really well in this game against (Albany’s) O-line.”

Of course, there have been some growing pains with the new-look defensive front.

The Vandals haven’t always contained opponents on the ground when up against strong rushing teams. Idaho ranks 32nd nationally and fourth in the Big Sky in rushing defense (125 yards per game). Eck would also like to see more of a push up front on passing downs. The Vandals have logged 22 sacks – 67th nationally.

Eck spoke throughout the season about how he wants more turnovers from his defense. The Vandals have registered just 15 takeaways (66th nationally), but they’ve been better in that area recently, forcing six turnovers over the past two games.

Still, there’s a lot to be encouraged about when it comes to Idaho’s defense. The Vandals should bring back most of their defensive players in 2024.

Idaho’s veteran-laden secondary lived up to its expectations. The Vandals became faster at the linebacker positions and deeper up front. The new-look group came together under second-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who has proven himself as an adept play-caller.

“As a defense, we have a lot of passionate guys who truly love the game,” Thomas said. “We’re a close-knit group.

“We have a championship-tier team. We bought into what the coaches were preaching.”