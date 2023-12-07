Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at South Perry Lantern website on ‘The Tonight Show’; Perry District eatery plays along

The folks at South Perry Lantern certainly know how to score national exposure.

Jimmy Fallon caught the Perry District restaurant tooting its own horn with an eyebrow-raising webpage.

“Delicious food. Amazing cocktails,” the page reads.

That in itself is not a big deal, but “The Tonight Show” clip highlighting the Lantern’s website has gone viral due to what appears to be missing: The second half of the word “cocktails” overlaps a plate of pita bread, leaving “tails” indiscernible.

“The Tonight Show” host was justifiably amused last night.

“Be careful that your font doesn’t match the pita bread,” Fallon said while chuckling.

The South Perry Lantern responded – updating its website to include a plate of hot wings, with the color of “tails” to match. “We see you, Fallon,” the website replies to the star of the film “Fever Pitch.”

The Lantern, 1004 S. Perry St., shared a clip of “The Tonight Show” dig on its Facebook page.

“Couldn’t agree more with Jimmy Fallon! Thanks for the shoutout about our delicious food and amazing cocktails,” the post reads. “We love our Perry District neighborhood and always love providing amazing experiences no matter your taste.”

The post continued with a disclaimer: “No, we do not have any Jimmy Fallon or Tonight Show specials lined up as of now from this bit, even though it’s funny.”

Perhaps “The Tonight Show” will be intrigued enough to visit the Lantern for happy hour.