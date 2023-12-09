Prep roundup: Ryan Lafferty leads Mt. Spokane over Meridian (ID); Gonzaga Prep girls down Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 76, Meridian (Idaho) 64: Ryan Lafferty scored 25 points, Nalu Vargas added 21 with five 3-pointers and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the Warriors (3-2) at the Bomber Classic at Richland HS on Saturday.

Ryan Baker led Meridian with 20 points, and TJ Sanor added 17. Mt. Spokane used a 28-point second quarter to pull away.

Cheney 72, Wenatchee 24: Evan Stinson scored 23 points, and the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) beat the Panthers (0-4).

Pullman 70, Colville 31: Champ Powaukee scored 26 points, Caleb Northcroft added 9 points and the visiting Greyhounds (3-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-2). Jet Bateman scored 11 points for the Crimson Hawks.

Freeman 49, Clarkston 36: Tanner Goldsmith scored 18 points, and the Scotties (3-1) beat the visiting Bantams (3-2). Xander Van Tine scored 16 for Clarkston.

Bonners Ferry 82, East Valley 34: Asher Williams scored 33 points, and the visiting Badgers (5-1) beat the Knights (0-3).

Quincy 71, Lakeside 37: The Jackrabbits (3-2) beat the visiting Eagles (0-2).

Oakesdale 75, Curlew 47: Emeric Anderson scored 20 points and the Nighthawks (3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (2-3, 1-1).

Inchelium 54, Waterville/Mansfield 49: Dakatta Seymour scored 22 points and the visiting Hornets (2-3) beat the Shockers (0-3).

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 56, Colton 40: Matthew Deford scored 15 points and the Eagles (2-0, 2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2).

Pomeroy 73, Dayton 12: The visiting Pirates 3-1, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1).

Garfield-Palouse 70, Tekoa-Rosalia 56: Lane Collier scored 18 points and made 3 three-point field goals and the Vikings (3-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Timberwolves (3-2, 0-1). Isaac Bone scored 28 points for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 62, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56: Jacob Scrupps scored 23 points and the visiting Tigers (3-1, 2-0) beat the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1). Kalub Dreger scored 20 points for Wilbur-Creston-Keller.

Cusick 76, Republic 19: Chris Mackie scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds and the Panthers (4-0, 2-0) beat the Tigers (3-1, 3-1).

Valley Christian 65, Chesterton Academy 45:The Panthers (1-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Lions (1-3, 0-2).

Wellpinit 51, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 29: Visiting Wellpinit (3-0, 3-0) beat the Warriors (0-3, 0-1).

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 68, Reardan 57: Shawn Jones led both teams with 34 points and the visiting Dragons (4-1, 2-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-2, 0-2).

Kettle Falls 53, Davenport 40: Zane Edwards scored 18 points, Talan Simmons added 12 and the visiting Bulldogs (5-0) beat the Gorillas (0-2).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 76, Asotin 68: The visiting Broncos (5-0, 2-0) beat the Panthers (4-2, 1-1).

Northwest Christian 74, Chewelah 31: Asher West scored 20 points and the visiting Crusaders (3-1, 1-0) beat the Cougars (4-2, 0-2).

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 68, Mt. Spokane 43: Aylah Cornwall and Gillian Bears scored 15 points apiece, and the Bullpups (2-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-4). Laine Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 14 points.

Colville 69, Pullman 49: Navae Kinney scored 20 points, and the Crimson Hawks (3-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-5).

Clarkston 70, Freeman 47: Alahandra Perez scored 16 points, and the visiting Bantams (5-0) beat the Scotties (2-2).

Lakeside 66, Quincy 29: Avery Haff scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, and the visiting Eagles (3-0) beat the Jackrabbits (0-2) in a nonleague game. Chloe Medina led Quincy with 14 points.

Deer Park 53, Timberlake 51: Ashlyn Bryant scored the winning bucket as time expired as the visiting Stags (4-0) beat the Tigers (4-1).

Bonners Ferry 58, East Valley 20: The Badgers (1-2) beat the visiting Knights (0-3).

Wenatchee 37, Cheney 30: The Panthers (1-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-3).

Curlew 42, Oakesdale 37: Emma Lena Baker scored 20 points and the visiting Cougars (4-1) beat the Nighthawks (3-1).

Waterville/Mansfield 59, Inchelium 41: The Shockers (3-1) beat the visiting Hornets (1-3).

Northeast 2B

Reardan 36, St. George’s 15: Tenice Waters scored 13 points and the Screaming Eagles (2-1, 2-0) beat the Dragons (0-5, 0-2).

Northwest Christian 53, Chewelah 26: The Crusaders (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Cougars (4-1, 1-1).

Davenport 51, Kettle Falls 30: Clare Lathrop scored 22 points and the visiting Grizzlies (1-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-2, 0-2).

Northeast 1B

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 48, Odessa 33: The Wildcats (2-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-2 1-1).

Northport 37, Selkirk 22: Kate Beardslee scored 12 points and the visiting Mustangs (1-3, 1-1).

Southeast 1B

Dayton 51, Pomeroy 28: The visiting Pirates (2-2, 2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1).

Garfield-Palouse 72, Tekoa-Rosalia 28: The Vikings (1-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (0-4, 0-1).

Wrestling

West Valley Invitational: At West Valley High School. James Mason (126 pounds), Josh Neiwert (132), Jeroen Smith (150), Braeden Harvey (215) and Markus Fetcho (285) each earned victories for Mead Blue, which won the match with 251 points. Coeur d’Alene came in second with 198.5, followed by Lakeland (151), Kamiakin (128) and Tonasket (127).

Cross country

Foot Locker Nationals: Mt. Spokane junior Kade Brownell placed 38th with a time of 16 minutes, 15.6 seconds at the boys Foot Locker Nationals XC race at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego.

“The Foot Locker championship experience has been pretty good. They treat us like royalty here and I would definitely like to come back again,” Brownell said. “As for the race itself, it was a lot harder than I expected. Being from Spokane, the heat was a shock to my body, so I didn’t perform as well as I would have liked. But it was a great experience … great to meet these super cool people and race against the best in the nation.”

Brownell finished eighth last week at the West Regional to qualify.