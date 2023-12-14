Terrain to put on annual holiday art show Saturday

From staff reports

Spokane’s largest all-local winter art market is back Saturday for one day only.

The local arts nonprofit Terrain will transform River Park Square by filling it with 86 of the region’s most talented artists and craftspeople, according to a release from the organization.

Free to the public, BrrrZAAR, will take place on all three floors.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., shoppers can peruse handcrafted items such as jewelry, leather goods, clothing, home goods, original artwork, skin care, candles, mugs and tea.

They can also enjoy live music, a festive photo booth, free children’s activities and plenty of holiday cheer, the release said.

Last year, vendors sold nearly $186,000 worth of art and handmade goods – 100% of which they pocket, according to the release.

Ten musical artists will perform, including Scott Ryan Ingersoll, Jenny Anne Mannan, Bob Riggs and Hannah Siglin.

The event is sponsored by River Park Square, the Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest Resort & Casino.