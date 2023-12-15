Police find missing person dead south of Spokane Valley
Major Crimes detectives located the body of a missing person Thursday on a property south of Spokane Valley.
The person, whose identity was not revealed by police, was reported missing in early December, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.
Detectives working on the missing persons case developed information that led them to the property where they found the person dead.
Police are investigating .
The identity of the person and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.