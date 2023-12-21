DJ Exodus spins at the Highball

Highball is home away from home for DJ Exodus, aka Dean Hill.

The swanky Northern Quest Resort & Casino club is under the radar, according to Hill.

“People don’t know enough about the Highball,” Hill said. “I know all about it, since I’m there about twice a month. I live just down the road here in Airway Heights, but it’s my place.

“It’s one of the best venues in our area due to the sound, the lighting and the staff.”

Highball, located near the casino’s Pavilion entrance, features craft cocktails and a rotating calendar of entertainment, like DJ Exodus.

Hill, 35, is looking forward to his next two couple of gigs at Highball since the gigs are during the holidays. Hill will spin on Friday and New Year’s Eve.

“I just try to make people happy when I DJ at the Highball or anywhere,” Hill said. “I always go in and read the room. I’ve been doing this long enough that I just know what to do.”

If it’s a room full of college students, Hill will reach for hip-hop and pop. If it’s an eclectic casino crowd, expect an array of styles.

“If it’s a room with everybody, you’ll hear ‘90s Prince to cuts from the new Doja Cat record,” Hill said. “My focus is on making people dance and I have no problem going on a time warp to make that happen. It’s always been about music for me.”

Hill grew up on the Crow reservation where his parents played an eclectic mix of music.

“My parents had everything on,” Hill said. “My dad played cool stuff on the reservation, and then he was in the Navy, and so we traveled all over the place and experienced different cultures. That was huge for me as someone who is really into music.”

Expect Hill to take it up a notch on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s the party night of the year,” Hill said. “For me, it’s about providing the people who come out to the Highball with the most unforgettable and fun night. That’s what it’s all about.”