NFL Locals: Atlanta’s Kaden Elliss drops Gardner Minshew, Colts

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Atlanta was home to a different Battle of the Palouse on Sunday.

Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) was the resounding victor, wrecking havoc in the Indianapolis Colts backfield during a 29-10 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Elliss had 10 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. He wasn’t alone, as the Falcons (7-8) racked up six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The pressure was an unwelcome sight for Garder Minshew (Washington State) and the Colts, who dropped to 8-7.

Minshew completed 20 of 37 attempts for 201 yards and an interception. Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington) had four tackles (one for loss).

“When you’re not running the ball those guys can kind of pin their ears back,” Minshew said. “I think we put those guys in a lot of tough situations today.

“It is a week-to-week league, wins don’t carry over and neither do the losses. We’ve got to find a way to go earn a win next week.”

The Colts didn’t lose much ground in the playoff hunt and remain in line for the last wildcard spot via a four-way tiebreaker. Indianapolis is also tied for the AFC South lead with Jacksonville, though the Jaguars hold the tiebreaker.

Indianapolis closes out the regular season at home with games against Las Vegas at Houston.

Sunday’s victory was crucial for Atlanta, which is a game back in the NFC South and wildcard race. The Falcons close with road games at Chicago and New Orleans.

• Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) led the team with 10 tackles and a sack during a 33-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Carolina (2-13) nearly came from behind in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdowns from Bryce Young to DJ Chark Jr., but Green Bay’s Anders Carlson hit a go-ahead field goal with 19 seconds left.

Luvu has a sizable lead as Carolina’s tackle leader this season with 104, on pace to set a career high. He also has 41/2 sacks.

• Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had five tackles and caught his third interception of the season, but the Cardinals couldn’t complete a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-16 loss at the Chicago Bears.

Arizona dropped to 3-12.

• Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (WSU) was made inactive before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.