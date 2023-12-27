Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane boys edge West Linn at Les Schwab Invitational; Mead girls win at Top of the Peak

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games are nonleague.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 60, West Linn (Ore.) 57: Ryan Lafferty scored 20 points and the Wildcats (7-0) held off the defending champion Lions (3-4) at the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland.

Nalu Vargas had 12 points and Andrew Rayment added 10 for Mt. Spokane, which advances to a quarterfinal against Perry (Ariz.) on Thursday.

University 49, Helix Charter (Calif.) 43: The Titans (3-4) beat the Highlanders (5-10) at the Surf n Slam Tournament at Helix Charter High in San Diego. Details were unavailable.

Desert Mountain (Ariz.) 58, Gonzaga Prep 56: Kaden House scored 22 points with eight rebounds and the Wolves (10-2) beat the Bullpups (5-2) at the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mountain View HS in Mesa, Arizona. Henry Sandberg led G-Prep with 25 points and eight rebounds.

Lake City 71, Mead 42: Jordan Carlson scored 15 points, Reese Strawn added 12 and the Timberwolves (5-1) beat the Panthers (5-3) at the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Karson Maze led Mead with nine points.

Coeur d’Alene 67, Central Valley 51: Caden Symons scored 13 points, Reed Sylte added 12 and the Vikings (9-1) beat the Bears (1-6) at the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Cameron Walls led CV with 11 points.

West Valley 62, Bonners Ferry 61: Ben Fried scored 23 points, Parker Munns added 20 and the Eagles (8-0) edged the visiting Badgers (6-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Asher Williams scored 22 points for Bonners Ferry.

Rogers 86, Timberlake 46: Aaron Kinsey scored 16 points, Treshon Green added 15 and the Pirates (5-1) topped the Tigers (4-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Tyler Engelson led Timberlake with 19 points.

Shadle Park 58, Kellogg 33: Jacob Boston scored 16 points, Enoch Gathecha added 13 and the Highlanders (5-3) topped the Wildcats (4-5) at the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament at Freeman HS.

Freeman 88, Logos 25: Tanner Goldsmith scored 19 points, leading six in double figures, and the Scotties (7-2) beat the Knights (4-2) at the Greg Larson tournament.

Colfax 67, Newport 18: Jayce Kelly scored 15 points, Adrik Jenkin added 14 and the Bulldogs (9-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Okanogan 58, Deer Park 30: Hyrum Lyles scored 26 points and the visiting Bulldogs (4-3) beat the Stags (4-4). Davin Kemano scored 10 points for Deer Park.

Riverside 64, Liberty 41: Jake Graham scored 18 points, Jake Gaffaney added 13 and the Rams (5-3) beat the Lancers (2-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Lincoln Foland and Ethan Kimball scored 11 points apiece for Liberty.

Girls basketball

Mead 63, Arlington 41: Teryn Gardner scored 22 points and the Panthers (6-0) beat the Eagles (6-2) at the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak High. Samara Morrow scored 16 points for Arlington.

Mt. Spokane 69, Sunnyside 46: Abby Priddy scored 19 points and the Wildcats (2-5) beat the Grizzlies (2-8) at the Moses Lake Mixer at Moses Lake HS. Lili Briones scored 16 points for Sunnyside.

Central Valley 52, Issaquah 48 (OT): Gabbie Wilson scored 16 points, Eden Sander added 15 and the Bears (4-3) beat the Eagles (5-3) in overtime at the Moses Lake Mixer. Riley Baumann led Issaquah with 16 points.

University 83, Pullman 60: Sophie Carbajal scored 17 points, Julianna Jeross added 14 and the Titans (5-2) beat the Greyhounds (0-8) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Ryli Bednar and Grace Kuhle scored 16 points apiece for Pullman.

Ferris 59, Northwest Christian 47: Kayla Jones scored 24 points and the Saxons (4-3) beat the Crusaders (7-2) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Claire Metz led NWC with 14 points.

Medical Lake 50, East Valley 21: Chiche Okembgo scored 19 points, Chardé Luat added 11 and the Cardinals (8-0) beat the Knights (0-9) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

West Valley 61, Tri-Cities Prep 31: Chloe Deharo scored 33 points and hit five 3-pointers and the Eagles (3-6) beat the Jaguars (7-2) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Macey Smith led TCP with 13 points.

Deer Park 77, Okanogan 62: Ashlan Bryant scored 22 points, leading four in double figures, and the Stags (9-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-2). Berlyn Zimmerer added 15 points for Deer Park.

Freeman 54, Royal 44: Taylee Phelps scored 20 points, Natalie Semprimoznik added 14 and the Scotties (4-5) beat the Knights (1-5) at the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament.

Colville 48, Davenport 40: The Crimson Hawks (6-2) beat the Gorillas (5-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Details were unavailable.

Newport 35, Northport 18: Koyes Reedy scored 18 points and the Grizzlies (1-4) beat the Mustangs (3-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Kate Beardslee led Northport with 10 points.