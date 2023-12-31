Spokane police seek help identifying man hospitalized after ‘acute medical event’

Police are looking for help identifying a man who is receiving care at a Spokane hospital.

According to a Spokane Police Department news release, a good Samaritan encountered the man wandering on Francis Avenue near Lidgerwood Street in north Spokane and called 911. The man, appearing between 65 and 70 years old, arrived at an unspecified hospital at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, suffering from “an acute medical event.”

The man is 5-foot-9 and approximately 210 pounds, with gray hair and a mustache, and “notable deformities on both feet,” according to the release.

Anyone with information about the man can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, using reference No. 2023-20256392.