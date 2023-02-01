Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Austin M. D. Minter and Lela S. Motz, both of Spokane Valley.

Carl E. Jacobson and Ruth K. Stutsman, both of Spokane.

Loran F. Graham and Ashley M. Divine, both of Spokane.

Andrew S. Hass and Kynda H. Laufmann, both of Spokane Valley.

Mario A. Alvarez and Abigail L. Hall, both of Spokane.

Daniel D. Oehler and Son K. Oehler, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

University Village Apartments LLC v. Yekaterina Korovin, restitution of premises.

Apple Grove LLC v. Cory Fenwick, restitution of premises.

David L. Nesbitt v. Robert E. Swanson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Watson Management Company v. Jennifer Dunkle, restitution of premises.

C&H Duplexes LLC v. Lacey Anderson, restitution of premises.

Janet L. Dressel v. Jeffrey M. Holmquist, restitution of premises.

Vitaliy Mantay v. Gordon Best, restitution of premises.

Joel Francisco v. Mark Cardwell, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Robert S. Kath v. Richard Curtis, restitution of premises.

Chelsea Falk v. Ayden Nishimura, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Hemant Kamboj, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jeffrey P. Silvernail, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Alissa C. Smith, money claimed owed.

Fabian J. Fallo and Leah Burnett v. Kevin L. Secord, complaint for damages.

City of Spokane v. Stephen F. Cervantes and Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building and nuisance.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tracy Staab

Steven M. Davis, 21; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Hunter Campbell, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Roy T. Denham, 38; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Joshua Creager, 29; $1,400 in restitution, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing, forgery and second-theft theft.

Dylen J. Swan, 21; 78.75 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Nathan A. Thomason, 39; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Tyler L. Hoyt, 32; 24 months treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and residential burglary.

Jonathan C. Barbuto, 40; 18 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Adam R. Hall, 31; $500 in restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

David Ramirez-Torres, 22; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Austin W. Watson, 34; $2,628.93 in restitution, 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Delbert A. Nuner, 68; 11 months in jail, probation for life, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Bryce P. Larson, 34; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Amy M. Kirkpatrick, 36; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Paloma I. C. Amezcua, 24; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of violation of order.

Deion M. Wilkes, 26; 25.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jensen D. Stauffer, 24; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.