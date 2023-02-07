The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Hofstra at Northeastern CBSSN

3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia ESPN2

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Florida State ESPNU

5 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Villanova FS1

6 p.m.: Florida at Alabama ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor ESPNU

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: UNLV at Wyoming FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Clippers ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at Portland Root

Golf, men’s, DP World

9:30 p.m.: Singapore Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas TNT

Soccer, men’s, EPL

Noon: Leeds United vs. Manchester United USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

