On the Air
Feb. 7, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Hofstra at Northeastern CBSSN
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia ESPN2
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Florida State ESPNU
5 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Villanova FS1
6 p.m.: Florida at Alabama ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor ESPNU
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: UNLV at Wyoming FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Clippers ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at Portland Root
Golf, men’s, DP World
9:30 p.m.: Singapore Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas TNT
Soccer, men’s, EPL
Noon: Leeds United vs. Manchester United USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.