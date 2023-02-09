The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

Feb. 9, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:33 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David M. Woods and Lindsey C. Holloway, both of Spokane.

Cori L. Thomas and Yelba E. S. Lopez, both of Spokane.

Susan A. Crofts and Amelia A. Bleeker, both of Spokane.

Emmanuel N. C. Lorenzo and Baileyann H. Vincent, both of Spokane.

Davis B. Anderson and Patience T. Nicholls, both of Spokane.

Alyssa D. Pagan, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Kilee A. Ned, of Portales, N.M.

Prahalad S. Rawat and Willow G. M. Yake, both of Spokane.

Joshua L. Murillo and Cesar V. Mendoza, both of Spokane.

Dennis D. Smith and Aimee V. Wagner, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Randy O. Powell, 49; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Connie R. Svoboda, 57; three days in jail converted to one day of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Benjamin M. Martin, 31; 30 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Zachary T. Hisel, 29; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jonathan E. Crosby, 42; $750 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ezra M. Casey, 24; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brandon L. Armstrong, 26; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ashley E. Blank, 33; 12 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nathan L. Pierce, 30; 232 days in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Jami L. Pittman, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, using a building for drug purposes solicitation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Steven T. Wood, 28; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sarah K. Rhoden, 34; two days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Micah C. Smith, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Justin T. Martin, 35; $2,945.50 fine, 10 days in jail, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to operation a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jordan J. Holeck, 20; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

