Washington records
Feb. 9, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:33 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
David M. Woods and Lindsey C. Holloway, both of Spokane.
Cori L. Thomas and Yelba E. S. Lopez, both of Spokane.
Susan A. Crofts and Amelia A. Bleeker, both of Spokane.
Emmanuel N. C. Lorenzo and Baileyann H. Vincent, both of Spokane.
Davis B. Anderson and Patience T. Nicholls, both of Spokane.
Alyssa D. Pagan, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Kilee A. Ned, of Portales, N.M.
Prahalad S. Rawat and Willow G. M. Yake, both of Spokane.
Joshua L. Murillo and Cesar V. Mendoza, both of Spokane.
Dennis D. Smith and Aimee V. Wagner, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Randy O. Powell, 49; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Connie R. Svoboda, 57; three days in jail converted to one day of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Benjamin M. Martin, 31; 30 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Zachary T. Hisel, 29; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jonathan E. Crosby, 42; $750 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Ezra M. Casey, 24; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Brandon L. Armstrong, 26; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Ashley E. Blank, 33; 12 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Nathan L. Pierce, 30; 232 days in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.
Jami L. Pittman, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, using a building for drug purposes solicitation.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Steven T. Wood, 28; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Sarah K. Rhoden, 34; two days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Micah C. Smith, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Justin T. Martin, 35; $2,945.50 fine, 10 days in jail, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to operation a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jordan J. Holeck, 20; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.