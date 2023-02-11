From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kenneth B. Epps and Tiffani L. Riley, both of Spokane.

Tekaligne B. Tesfaye and Tigist M. Sefiw, both of Spokane.

Brandin D. Hooper and Shyanne L. Hamilton, both of Otis Orchards.

Michael A. Hines and Crystal A. Cuskelly, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Kenneth Miethe, restitution of premises.

PSP Reiverton LLC v. Tremaine Reed, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Amanda Jennen, restitution of premises.

The Shelley Homestead LLC v. Ariana Yahweh, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Timothy Sorenson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Kelly Gibbons, restitution of premises.

Susan Sword v. Joshua Richards, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Debbie Buchanan v. Passages Family Support, medical malpractice.

Philip Neumann v. Daniel Perez, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management INC v. Alexis Crumpton, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Berbieri Company v. Sophie Thomi, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Berbieri Company v. Delilah R. Steve, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Deana J. Celli, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Anthony R. Jacobs, restitution of premises.

Pinecroft MHC LLC v. Robert E. Ford, restitution of premises.

Loretta E. Hall v. Nathan Shull, restitution of premises.

Scott Muggli v. Curtis Godfrey, restitution of premises.

Dung Ngo v. Restina Zaion, restitution of premises.

Kenneth Green v. Ryan Kneib, restitution of premises.

Guenther Management LLC v. Daniel Perez, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Tito Philakham, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Senta Hall, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Anna Rice, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Donald Stone, restitution of premises.

Wendy Schuller v. Eastern Washington University and Lynn Hickey, complaint.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Gordon J. Kennedy, restitution of premises.

MCEWE LLC v. Joseph Stocker, restitution of premises.

Saga Properties LLC v. Robert S. Holden, restitution of premises.

MCEWE LLC v. David Hutson, restitution of premises.

Moland Management INC v. Nicole Cleveland, restitution of premises.

Sarah Allen v. Josh St. Amand, restitution of premises.

Scott Leyde v. Bass Point Holdings LLC, seeking quiet title.

William O. Thurman v. Amber L. Pichette, restitution of premises.

Cooper Landing LLC v. Makayla Denny, restitution of premises.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Iron and Ash LLC, money claimed owed.

Black Realty Management INC v. Jesse Fejeran, restitution of premises.

Gregory K. Luna v. Solid Ground Real Estate LLC, complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rail, Jayson and Megan

Johnson, Garrett M. and Sauvageau, Esther N. R.

Laws, Letticia M. and Chase A.

Plastino, Nicholas J. and Stevenson, Margaret L.

Moya, Abel and Sylvia

Labute, Kassaundra and Joseph

McKenna, Judith and Barth, Timothy

Johnson, Randi M. and Price, Christopher M.

Morris, Bruce and Danyel

Kelsey, Kyleen K. and Kidwell, Charles W. R.

Curry, Hailey and Cather, Brittany

Varner, Mistie L. and Michael Z.

Paterson, Jesse J. and Peterson, Ginel L.

Russel, Christopher J. and Matley, Kenneth W.

Payne, Katherine C. and Blake R.

Spanton, Bradley K. and Gloria O.

Leavitt, Kelly A. and Holden

Rieman, Nyla R. and Timothy W.

Kennedy, Julia A. and Gerald Alfred II

Legal separations granted

Gay, Craig A. and Bonny C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Dylan Alexander S. Delano, 23; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Herman Bernal, 58; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Robert J. Lenzi, also known as Robert J. Malek, 56; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of an attempted hate crime offense.

Christian T. Disterheft, also known as Christian T. Brown and Bryan T. Pride, 24; 1.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Krystal C. Arlt, also known as Krystal Verhaag and Krystal C. Verhaag, 37; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Brian D. Lorentzen, 47; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Darren M. Olan, 42; $280.20 in restitution, 24 months in a chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after being found guilty of residential burglary, two counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Marley A. Colvin, 22; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 9 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Ryan D. Morey, 45; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Demetrius P. Cawthorne, 28; 144 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dominique K. Reh, 24; 364 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James A. Bensen-Piscopo, 36; 29 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Shawn J. Nason, also known as Jeffery S. Nason, 41; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Stephen J. Storm, 29; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Edith D. Patterson, 51; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Abel J. L. Rivera, 44; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended car.

Zachary S. Yochum, 25; $500 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Todd A. Sawyer, Jr., 37; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brandon L. R. Schade, 42; $990.50 fine, 13 days in jail, 16 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James G. Southwell, 20; $500 fine, 14 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Stephen C. Garcia, 31; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Cameron W. Hustad, 24; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, second-degree identity theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Shane D. Bowlin, 53; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jayme L. Scamolla, 37; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Douglas A. Lampi, 47; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Chase M. Anderson, 31; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adam K. Bortfeld, 50; seven days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Miaya A. Cabarloc, 22; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.