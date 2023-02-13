The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: Missouri at Auburn ESPN2

4 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Creighton at Providence FS1

5 p.m.: Butler at Villanova CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State ESPN

6 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin ESPN2

6 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma ESPNU

6 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1

7 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers TNT

7 p.m.: Washington at Portland Root+

Basketball, NBA G League

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Cleveland NBA

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Winnipeg Root

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Bayern München at PSG CBS

Noon: EFL: Burnley at Watford ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school girls

5 p.m.: District 8 4A: Richland at Central Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

