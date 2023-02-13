On the air
Mon., Feb. 13, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Missouri at Auburn ESPN2
4 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Creighton at Providence FS1
5 p.m.: Butler at Villanova CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State ESPN
6 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin ESPN2
6 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma ESPNU
6 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1
7 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers TNT
7 p.m.: Washington at Portland Root+
Basketball, NBA G League
4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Cleveland NBA
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Winnipeg Root
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Bayern München at PSG CBS
Noon: EFL: Burnley at Watford ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school girls
5 p.m.: District 8 4A: Richland at Central Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coaches Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
