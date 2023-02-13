Heart to heart: Young artists bring the love for annual coloring contest

Wow, young artists! You really warmed the judges’ hearts on a cold winter day. You sent so many beautiful hearts our way.

It was tough picking our winners, but choose we must.

In the 4 and younger category, all of the winners were 4.

Roman Renggli, of Spokane Valley, turned his heart into an adorable puppy with heart-shaped ears and a pom-pom snout. Carmen Wolf’s heart was boldly decorated with a handprint and stickers spelling “love.” Carmen lives in Spokane. And the judges adored John Hansen’s brightly painted heart. John lives in Spokane Valley.

In the 5-8 age group, Mead’s Grace Blair, 6, used blocks of color, hearts and roses to create a lovely valentine.

Emma Engfer’s eye-popping heart grabbed judges’ attention. Emma is 8 and lives in St. John, Washington.

And the judges admired the beautiful, sunny scene featuring a cat, worm and rainbows that 8-year-old Theia Perez created in her heart. Theia lives in Spokane.

In the 9-12 age group, the judges loved Clairece Jacobs’ koi and yin yang designs. Clairece is 12 and lives at Fairchild Air Force Base.

Twelve-year-old Carlos Baker’s punny image gave judges a giggle, while 10-year-old Katherine Newton’s beautifully painted chocolate-dipped strawberry looked good enough to eat. C.T. and Katherine both live in Spokane.

The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to everyone who submitted a heart. Entries will be displayed in the windows at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave.