Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jared Y. Duncan and Briget K. Melancon, both of Spokane.

Johnny C. Williams and Jamie K. Kissler, both of Spokane.

Tanner N. Sedgwick, of Elk, and Yelena F. Kravtsova, of Colbert.

Darrold K. Dilley and Jennifer L. Street, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Vanorman and Liliana L. Barton, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Dwayne E. Nill, of Cheney, and Tawni R. Carpenter, of Spokane Valley.

William R. Hanlon and Carole A. Rowan, both of Deer Park.

Steven T. McKee and Rachel B. Flint, both of Spokane Valley.

Judy B. Alvarez and June Xiong, both of Spokane.

William J. Stensgar and Amandaree R. Fox, both of Spokane.

Tyler D. Wenzel and Jasmin A. John, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

AA Magnolia Investments LLC v. Bladen C. Blankenship, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Chad Graves, restitution of premises.

Emma Sumerlin v. Beth Morrill, Birth by Design Midwifery, et al., medical malpractice.

US Bank National Association v. Hemant Kamboj, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Mark Miller, money claimed owed.

Watson Management Company v. Willie Burbidge, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Brett Hay, restitution of premises.

City of Spokane Valley v. Sectad Investments, LLC, Rob Lowe, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Mack C. and Irma G. Wilson, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. The Estate of Robert B. Franklin and Christine Franklin, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bean, Elise C. and Richard J.

Myers, James L. and Barbara L.

Marashi, Nousheen and Wade A.

James-Hernandez, Sheila M. and Hernandez, Victor E.

Gilbert, Chelsea and Driesen, Anthony

Coyne, Jonathan P. and Fulbright, Anna M.

Arvish, Delphine A. and Brian R.

Kennedy, Shannon N. and Daryl J.

Patshkowski, Katie L. and Zachary K.

Mascarenas, Samantha M. and Leicht, Kody L.

Vanderschelden, Celina and Jacob

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Menlias J. Powell, 67; 59 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

John B. McGarry, 28; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary.

Sukiela K. Wright, 33; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Anthony A. Reed, 21; 13 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of order.

John M. Vassar, 50; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Michael E. Vassar, 48; 61 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jason L. Keith, Medical Lake; debts of $80,623.

Pamela K. Crawford, Pomeroy; debts of $172,949.

Amanda J. Rice, Spokane; debts of $140,762.

Scott A. Wilder, Spokane; debts of $197,622.

Steven L. Dobbs, Spokane; debts of $35,566.

Neoma L. Smittle, Springdale; debts of $76,426.

Randi L. Lanier, Mead; debts of $423,818.

Hamid H. Nahi, Spokane; debts of $1,983.

Kieran R. McHenry, Medical Lake; debts of $56,235.

Wage-earner petitions

Gary M. and Shannon Crystal Cowee, Spokane Valley; debts of $243,660.

Jason and Charis Warr, Spokane; debts of $477,471.

Neil M. Torres, Sr., Moses Lake; debts of $86,671.

Ameila S. Jackson, Otis Orchards; debts of $185,802.

Rodrick D. and Julie L. M. Smith, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $257,649.

Joe A. and Melissa Y. Torres, Moses Lake; debts of $92,783.

Jeffery M. and Nancy E. Hill, Cheney; debts of $81,823.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Karl A. Prekker, 35; 31 days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.