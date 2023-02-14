On the Air
Tue., Feb. 14, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN2
4 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPNU
4 p.m.: Xavier at Marquette CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN2
6 p.m.: Texas Christian at Iowa State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Davidson at Saint Louis CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State FS1
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf, European Tour
9:30 p.m.: Thailand Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto TNT
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota TNT
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Dortmund CBS
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.