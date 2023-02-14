The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN2

4 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPNU

4 p.m.: Xavier at Marquette CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN2

6 p.m.: Texas Christian at Iowa State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Davidson at Saint Louis CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State FS1

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf, European Tour

9:30 p.m.: Thailand Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto TNT

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota TNT

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Dortmund CBS

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

