The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 29° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:34 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mickey Davis and Ashley N. Cuyler, both of Spokane.

Justin A. Henderson and Kimberly L. Wahl, both of Spokane.

Mason C. Witherup and Abigaile K. Zuck, both of Spokane.

Irshad A. Rahimi and Yalda Mohmand, both of Spokane.

Zachariah D. Henderson and Delaney C. Warren, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan P. Coslet, of Fairchild, and Kaila R. Peters, of Spokane.

Andrew W. Van Wormer and Lisa M. Hopkinson, both of Spokane.

Hunter T. Langdon and Alexandra M. Graeber, both of Liberty Lake.

Shena R. Staples and Angela D. Gary, both of Spokane.

Keith J. Dalhaus and Kelbe O. Schneider, both of Medical Lake.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Leslie A. Carrier, 38; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Travis R. Crane, 30; 13 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Harold M. Hobday, 52; three days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Paul K. Roberts, 64; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Benjamin D. Schenk, 31; $845 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Robert A. Sherwood, 47; one day in jail, false statement to a public servant.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety