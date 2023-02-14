Washington records
Feb. 14, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:34 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Mickey Davis and Ashley N. Cuyler, both of Spokane.
Justin A. Henderson and Kimberly L. Wahl, both of Spokane.
Mason C. Witherup and Abigaile K. Zuck, both of Spokane.
Irshad A. Rahimi and Yalda Mohmand, both of Spokane.
Zachariah D. Henderson and Delaney C. Warren, both of Spokane Valley.
Nathan P. Coslet, of Fairchild, and Kaila R. Peters, of Spokane.
Andrew W. Van Wormer and Lisa M. Hopkinson, both of Spokane.
Hunter T. Langdon and Alexandra M. Graeber, both of Liberty Lake.
Shena R. Staples and Angela D. Gary, both of Spokane.
Keith J. Dalhaus and Kelbe O. Schneider, both of Medical Lake.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Leslie A. Carrier, 38; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Travis R. Crane, 30; 13 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Harold M. Hobday, 52; three days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Paul K. Roberts, 64; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Benjamin D. Schenk, 31; $845 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
Robert A. Sherwood, 47; one day in jail, false statement to a public servant.
