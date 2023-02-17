Washington records
Fri., Feb. 17, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Lloyd W. E. Davis, of Loon Lake, Wash., and Kelsey C. Goble, of Deer Park.
Jeffrey L. Merryman and Rachel L. Meskell, both of Spokane Valley.
Alexander N. Bell and Adina F. Heinzerling, both of Spokane.
Andrew B. Clapper and Sophia E. Engels, both of Liberty Lake.
Douglas K. Anderson and Traci L. Gentry, both of Spokane Valley.
Kyle R. Cubbage and Carisse J. Cain, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Woolard Road Properties LLC v. Justin Holtman, restitution of premises.
American Express National Bank v. Austin Hains, money claimed owed.
Pinehurst Development LLC v. David Mulder, restitution of premises.
Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Nikki Smith, restitution of premises.
Copper Landing LLC v. Jake McCormick, restitution of premises.
Copper Landing LLC v. Aaron Cruz, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Chris Urbanski, restitution of premises.
Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Timothy Elder, restitution of premises.
Sheryl A. Houston v. Esther Barker, seeking quiet title.
Gone Fish Too LLC v. Le Ganja Fairy LLC, restitution of premises.
RKT Montgomery LLC v. David and Gloria Ju, complaint for money judgment.
James D. and Elizabeth Sarb v. Washington Estate Services LLC, Copper River Homes LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract, foreclosure of registration bond and consumer protection act violation.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Rios, Krista L. and Paul L.
Collins, Danielle R. and Scott, Joseph L.
Davis, James J. and Mitchell, Danette L.
Sacksteder, Jeremy and Jaqueline
Brodwater, Jill A. and Gavin M.
Warrick, Lauren E. Y. and Nicholas M.
Franks, Laura L. and Christopher W.
Harvey, Joanne R. and Eric
Trotter, Ronda and Donald
George, Juliya C. and Graden L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Diandre R. Johnson, 26; $6,598.50 in restitution, 324 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Rheanna I. Meneses, 31; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Barbara J. Kalt, Springdale, Wash.; debts of $477,773.
Adolfo D. Vazquez, Spokane; debts of $14,091.
Rachael N. Beck-Adala, Spokane; debts of $100,582.
Jenna Lee, Kettle Falls, Wash.; debts of $121,160.
Michael R. and Janice K. Wilson, Loon Lake, Wash.; debts of $97,553.
Valerie E. McKenna, Spokane; debts of $24,534.
Wendy K. L. Stanley, Spokane; debts of $66,697.
Wyatt J. Wilson, Medical Lake; debts of $53,000.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jeramie I. Allen, 46; seven days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Jason M. Dearinger, 42; one day in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Joshua R. Shinskie, 39; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, malicious mischief.
Tiffany L. Stanzione, 47; 13 days in jail, theft.
Deion M. Wilkes, 26; 14 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
