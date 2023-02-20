The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

Feb. 20, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:35 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Felipe T. Manzano and Rosemary Sevilla, both of Spokane Valley.

Edward D. Zion and Joelen M. Pannabecker, both of Spokane.

Collin R. Dobler and Katie L. Goard, both of Cheney.

Steven D. Ireland and Tanya J. Zumbehl, both of Spokane.

Seth D. Bendewald and Julianne M. Elliott, both of Spokane.

Nathan B. Martin and Lynnze R. Hord, both of Spokane.

Samuel A. McLane, of Spokane and Samantha L. Agather, of Nine Mile Falls.

Francisco J. Rodriguez Vazquez and Daisy M. Marin, both of Spokane Valley.

John D. Yuse, of Spokane and Ciara A. Weaver, of Deer Park.

Kyle P. Farley and Kimberly A. Larrison, both of Spokane Valley.

Alejandro Recabarren and Jessie S. Menezes, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony F. Frelo, 33; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

