Washington records
Feb. 20, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:35 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Felipe T. Manzano and Rosemary Sevilla, both of Spokane Valley.
Edward D. Zion and Joelen M. Pannabecker, both of Spokane.
Collin R. Dobler and Katie L. Goard, both of Cheney.
Steven D. Ireland and Tanya J. Zumbehl, both of Spokane.
Seth D. Bendewald and Julianne M. Elliott, both of Spokane.
Nathan B. Martin and Lynnze R. Hord, both of Spokane.
Samuel A. McLane, of Spokane and Samantha L. Agather, of Nine Mile Falls.
Francisco J. Rodriguez Vazquez and Daisy M. Marin, both of Spokane Valley.
John D. Yuse, of Spokane and Ciara A. Weaver, of Deer Park.
Kyle P. Farley and Kimberly A. Larrison, both of Spokane Valley.
Alejandro Recabarren and Jessie S. Menezes, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Anthony F. Frelo, 33; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
