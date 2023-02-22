Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas S. Williams and Caroline M. Gachari, both of Veradale.

Matthew L. Cusick and Ayres V. Banke, both of Spokane.

Gabriel R. V. Hawkins and Emily M. Monteressi, both of Spokane.

Jonathan D. Bellah, of Coolin, Idaho, and Nicole L. A. Dodge, of Spokane.

Hsa K. Pru and Nru A. B. M. Salim, both of Spokane.

Devan K. Beechinor and Danielle R. Miller, both of Spokane.

Kurt B. Maurus and Shelby N. Pearson, both of Spokane.

Oleg Cholovskyi and Nataliia Blimiel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Nicholas Monk, restitution of premises.

Nancy McAllister v. Eric Rodgers, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Inc. v. Jeffrey Higel, restitution of premises.

Park Lane Motel and RV Park v. Kathrine Stocum Swim, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Ashlee McNabb, restitution of premises.

AG Property Management LLC v. Everett Costello, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Sandra Darling, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Adroamma Simpson, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Wayne Frost, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Dustin Neeson, restitution of premises.

Spokane-Blake LLC v. Ross Alexander, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Roland Newton, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Cathy Trusty, restitution of premises.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Brian C. Bour, 31; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, two counts of criminal mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Damien B. Boneclub, 31; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree burglary.

Kody A. Vining, 35; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Heather E. Gilead, 33; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Johakow O. Opiew, 21; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Scott P. Henderson, 34; 200 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Bryden D. Aitken, 20; 33 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Memorie A. B. Berhane Stuber, 23; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Leonard C. Holmes, 38; 24 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and four counts of protection order violation.

Alex M. Jones, 36; three days in jail, malicious mischief and protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony A. Reed, 21; 55 days in jail, protection order violation.

Amber D. Smythe, 42; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Paul S. Spearchief, 39; 75 days in jail, theft.