Washington records
Feb. 22, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:22 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Thomas S. Williams and Caroline M. Gachari, both of Veradale.
Matthew L. Cusick and Ayres V. Banke, both of Spokane.
Gabriel R. V. Hawkins and Emily M. Monteressi, both of Spokane.
Jonathan D. Bellah, of Coolin, Idaho, and Nicole L. A. Dodge, of Spokane.
Hsa K. Pru and Nru A. B. M. Salim, both of Spokane.
Devan K. Beechinor and Danielle R. Miller, both of Spokane.
Kurt B. Maurus and Shelby N. Pearson, both of Spokane.
Oleg Cholovskyi and Nataliia Blimiel, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Houston House Apartments LLC v. Nicholas Monk, restitution of premises.
Nancy McAllister v. Eric Rodgers, restitution of premises.
Moland Management Inc. v. Jeffrey Higel, restitution of premises.
Park Lane Motel and RV Park v. Kathrine Stocum Swim, restitution of premises.
NW Management LLC v. Ashlee McNabb, restitution of premises.
AG Property Management LLC v. Everett Costello, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Sandra Darling, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Adroamma Simpson, restitution of premises.
Bella Tess LLC v. Wayne Frost, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Dustin Neeson, restitution of premises.
Spokane-Blake LLC v. Ross Alexander, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Roland Newton, restitution of premises.
Copper Landing LLC v. Cathy Trusty, restitution of premises.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Brian C. Bour, 31; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, two counts of criminal mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Damien B. Boneclub, 31; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree burglary.
Kody A. Vining, 35; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.
Heather E. Gilead, 33; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Johakow O. Opiew, 21; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Scott P. Henderson, 34; 200 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Bryden D. Aitken, 20; 33 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Memorie A. B. Berhane Stuber, 23; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Leonard C. Holmes, 38; 24 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and four counts of protection order violation.
Alex M. Jones, 36; three days in jail, malicious mischief and protection order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Anthony A. Reed, 21; 55 days in jail, protection order violation.
Amber D. Smythe, 42; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Paul S. Spearchief, 39; 75 days in jail, theft.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.