Brayden Parker leads Idaho State past Idaho 65-55 for sweep of rivalry series
Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:12 p.m.
From staff reports
POCATELLO, Idaho – Brayden Parker’s steady play in the post anchored Idaho State’s offense and the Bengals controlled Idaho throughout a 65-55 victory in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game Thursday night.
Parker finished with 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and added nine rebounds to lead the Bengals (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky).
Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals (10-19, 4-12) with 23 points and Nigel Burris added 13.
Brock Mackenzie added 12 points, and Austin Smellie and Kolby Lee chipped in 10 points each for Idaho State, which led 38-32 at halftime.
