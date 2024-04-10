Former Gonzaga Prep forward Jayden Stevens transfers to Idaho

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga Prep standout Jayden Stevens has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Idaho next season.

Stevens, who spent the past two seasons at Oregon State, arrives at Idaho with two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward appeared in 31 games for OSU, playing limited minutes for the 13-19 Beavers.

A two-year starter at Gonzaga Prep, Stevens averaged 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for a Bullpups team that went 24-2 and won the 2019 State 4A title.

It’s been a busy stretch for Idaho coach Alex Pribble, who added transfer guard Kolton Mitchell last week. The former Lake City High School guard averaged 7.3 points per game for Idaho State before hitting the transfer portal.