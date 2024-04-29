Idaho women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey reportedly leaving for South Dakota job

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho women’s basketball coach is moving on after one season with the Vandals.

Carrie Eighmey has accepted the head coaching position at the University of South Dakota, according to a report from Midco Sports’ Jay Elsen.

Eighmey, of Edgar, Nebraska, joined the Vandals last year and led the team to a 15-16 record. She previously spent eight years as the head coach of University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she made three consecutive NCAA Division II tournaments.

Eighmey brought in seven transfers to Idaho this offseason, though, they may now reopen their recruitment.