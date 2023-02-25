Nine Mile Falls home destroyed by fire
Feb. 25, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 p.m.
A fire destroyed a Nine Mile Falls home early Saturday morning.
A neighbor reported the attached garage was on fire, according to the Stevens County Fire District 1 Facebook page.
Crews arrived quickly, the post stated, but the fire had spread to the home.
The occupants of the Lake Forest Drive home safely escaped, but a cat is missing.
Spokane County Fire District 9, Deer Park Volunteer Ambulance, Avista Utilities and Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted.
Stevens County Fire District 1 Chief Mike Bucy said the fire was reported around 1:50 a.m.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but Bucy said it does not appear to be suspicious.
