News >  Crime/Public Safety

Nine Mile Falls home destroyed by fire

Feb. 25, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 p.m.

A fire destroyed a Nine Mile Falls home early Saturday morning.  (Courtesy of Stevens County Fire District 1)
A fire destroyed a Nine Mile Falls home early Saturday morning.  (Courtesy of Stevens County Fire District 1)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A fire destroyed a Nine Mile Falls home early Saturday morning.

A neighbor reported the attached garage was on fire, according to the Stevens County Fire District 1 Facebook page.

Crews arrived quickly, the post stated, but the fire had spread to the home.

The occupants of the Lake Forest Drive home safely escaped, but a cat is missing.

Spokane County Fire District 9, Deer Park Volunteer Ambulance, Avista Utilities and Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted.

Stevens County Fire District 1 Chief Mike Bucy said the fire was reported around 1:50 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but Bucy said it does not appear to be suspicious.

