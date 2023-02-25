Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nocholas S. Vokes and Kathleen P. Farrell, both of Spokane.

Dimitri T. Vozzy and Kathryn M. Theobald, both of Spokane.

Shayn A. D. Pierce and Dallas J. Kiker-Pruett, both of Spokane.

Mykhailo M. Brayila and Adriana Kuryk, both of Spokane.

Dylan A. Cesal and Talia R. Glass, both of Spokane Valley.

John M. Klobucher and Carrie A. Hunton, both of Spokane Valley.

Brodie A. Broom and Elisabeth L. Foo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Scott Moore, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. James Mize, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. HannaJo Beattie, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Thomas Catanzarita, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Carlos De La Rosa, restitution of premises.

Courtland Residential LLC v. Colleen Pilgrim, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Daniel Ogle, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Damon Glassman, restitution of premises.

Kenneth F. Reiber v. Patricia Green, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Cybra Coats, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Deanna Balcom, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Paul Ryba, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Boyd Hatch, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Lauren Bateman, restitution of premises.

Chen and Family LLC v. Shouhwy LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tonn, Aaron A. and Delgado, Stephanie A.

Fuchs, Helda K. and Alexander M.

Kenfield, Carleen K. and Timothy A.

Anderson, Vicky L. and Matthew J.

Yergen, Kenneth R. and Shelley S.

Dyar, Michelle L. and Bryan T.

Bouanani, Tarra A. and Taha A.

Skewes, Julie P. and Kevin A.

Rapoza, Amara M. and Anthony G.

Alvarez Baez, Nathalia and Kiourkas, Nicholas

Hensz, Michael L. and Christina M.

Burda, Irinia I. and Bobrovnikov, Roman

Fortune, Christine and Darrell

Anderson, William B. L. and Kristine M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Michael K. Dessert, 31; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Alexis M. Quigley, 32; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Anthony L. Bennett, 33; 12 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Shawn M. Ross, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Andrea L. Mount, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Cory A. Collinson, 50; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tara Anne-Marie Jennings, 33; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Tanner C. Williams, 30; $965 in restitution, 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael J. Bosch, 60; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Jason L. Domebo, also known as Jason L. Unap-Ben, 40; 132 days in jail with credit given for 132 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree malicious mischief with domestic violence.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Damian R. Brooks, 51; $265.31 in restitution, 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Armando Herrera, 41; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 12 months of probation, violation of order.