On the air
Mon., Jan. 2, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Tennessee ESPN2
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville ESPNU
5 p.m.: Louisiana State at Kentucky ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: Utah State at Air Force CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee NBA
Football, high school
2 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game ESPN
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Edmonton Root
Soccer, men’s club
11:45 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle at Arsenal USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All evens subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.