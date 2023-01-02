The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Fog 28° Fog
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Tennessee ESPN2

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville ESPNU

5 p.m.: Louisiana State at Kentucky ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: Utah State at Air Force CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee NBA

Football, high school

2 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game ESPN

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Edmonton Root

Soccer, men’s club

11:45 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle at Arsenal USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All evens subject to change

