Teryn Gardner leads ‘rusty’ Mead after lengthy break, Panthers down Ridgeline 72-44

Mead’s Teryn Garnder scores two of her 17 points against visiting Ridgeline on Tuesday. (CHERYL NICHOLS/For The Spokesman-Review)

For most teams in the Greater Spokane League, Tuesday was the final tune-up before league play starts later this week. Many teams in the league took advantage of playing in a holiday tournament – a chance to test themselves against unfamiliar competition.

Mead girls team, however, hadn’t played since Dec. 16. It was scheduled to play in a holiday tournament in Arizona between Christmas and New Year’s, but as with many that week, the Panthers’ flights were canceled.

And their first opponent after the lengthy break was one-loss Ridgeline.

If Mead was rusty early on, it didn’t show.

Teryn Gardner scored 17 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Panthers (5-2) beat the visiting Falcons (6-2) 72-44.

“I think a little (rusty), yeah,” Gardner said. “We haven’t played in like, two weeks or more and we knew it coming in, but like we also were like, ‘ OK, like we’ve been waiting this long. Let’s go out and show what we’re made of.’ I think we showed to be a little rusty and out of shape.”

“We had a little bit of rust, but we played way better than I thought we would,” Mead coach Quantae Anderson said. I have a lot of faith in my team, but with that being said, it was a long, long time without playing.”

Anderson appreciated the challenge after the break.

“(Ridgeline) keeps getting better,” Anderson said. “It’s good to play against a good team after a break and not a slouch. To play as good as we did, I was pretty pleased.”

Gardner made back-to-back baskets off steals and the Panthers raced out to a 14-4 lead. She hit a 3-pointer later in the first quarter and Mead led 22-12 after one quarter.

“We haven’t used that press in a while. Since 2019, probably,” Anderson said. “I was pleased with it. We got some work to do, but for the most part it was pretty good.”

“I’ve been wanting to do that all year and I’m glad we finally came out with it this game,” Gardner said.

Mead ninth-grader Reese Frederick made a pair of free throws, then hit a 3-pointer and the Panthers’ lead grew to 14 midway through the second quarter. Gardner hit a corner 3 starting a nine-point run and Mead led 42-25 at the half.

Mead continued to apply pressure in the third. Addison Wells Morrison came up with a loose ball near midcourt and fed a streaking Gardner for an easy layin and 53-32 lead.

Mead led 61-36 after three quarters and Anderson started his bench in the fourth quarter.

Boys

Ridgeline 75, Mead 73: Dakota Means scored 24 points and the visiting Falcons (5-3) edged the Panthers (4-6).

Mead led 41-29 at halftime, but the young Falcons pecked away at the lead in the second half and tied it with 2 minutes, 45 seconds to go. Ridgeline’s Caden Andreas made a pair of free throws to push the lead to four with 11.2 seconds left.

Mead’s Nolan Braun hit 1 of 2 from the line, and Colby Bumpus followed the miss with a layin to make it a one-point game with 7.9 seconds left.

After a Ridgeline timeout, Easton Amend went to the line and made 1 of 2 to make it 75-73 with 1.5 seconds left. Mead took the ball at midcourt with 1.5 second left and Liam Blanchat’s attempt at the buzzer from the corner fell short.

Braun led Mead with 22 points and Bumpus added 16.