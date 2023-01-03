Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Miguel A. Tamburini and Lindsey R. Scott, both of Spokane.

Antonio D. Lockett and Jamie A. Castleberry, both of Spokane.

Kaeden R. Schmidt and Alicia M. Maul, both of Spokane.

Cody R. Justice and Devin M. Brink, both of Spokane Valley.

Dallas K. Flager and Hanna M. Chaffin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Hallie Heil, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Adam Bortfeld, money claimed owed.

R H Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Brian M. Mitts, restitution of premises.

Blissful Blends LLC v. Aleksey Kopets, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jason C. Ludovic, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Ward Davies, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

On-Top Realty Inc. v. Valleri S. Melton, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Nelson R. Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Paul J. Swift v. Jacob C. Workman, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Suiter, Shelby M. and Nicholas L.

Rogers, David P. and Camiejo(cq) D.

Lafountaine, Janice E. and John A.

Clements, Kristi and Sean D.

Henthorn, Konan and Brewer, Bryanna M.

Bentler, Jill F. and Gordon J.

Nikolayeva, Irina and Sergey

Muzychenko, Andrey and Grace

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joshua A. Aune, 42; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Christopher L. Dahlman, 31; 93 days in jail with credit given for 93 days served, third-degree theft and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Connor J. Best, 18; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, minor in possession.

Jordan M. Biltoft, 34; 120 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, harassment.

Corey W. Brugnone, 30; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

John R. Burton, 30; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Craig D. Flett, 49; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.