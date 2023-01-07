The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

Spokane County hires Randy Bischoff for top financial job

Bischoff (Courtesy of Spokane County)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039
Spokane County has hired Randy Bischoff as its new senior director of finance and administration.

The position has been vacant since Nov. 9, 2022, after CEO Scott Simmons fired Gary Petrovich.

Bischoff will oversee the county budget and manage the county’s financial responsibilities.

“My focus will be to deliver results and continued sustainable budget management for the County,” Bischoff said in a news release.

Bischoff takes over the job after spending five years as the county’s chief deputy auditor.

A certified public accountant, he has three decades of financial experience in the transportation, legal and manufacturing industries. He holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and management information systems from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Bischoff will likely earn well over $100,000 a year in his new role.

Petrovich, who joined the county on May 1, 2020, began with a $114,319 salary and a 37.5-hour work week. Before he was let go, he had a $145,533 salary and a 40-hour work week.

