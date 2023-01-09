Multiple shots fired in drive-by shooting in north Spokane on Sunday

Spokane police responded to a drive-by shooting after midnight in the North Hill neighborhood, police department spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

Multiple shots were fired near the 4300 block of North Madison Avenue at about 2:30 a.m., Briggs said. The shooting could have been connected to a house party in the area around the same time, he said.

No one was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of Monday afternoon.