Washington records
Jan. 10, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:07 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Randolph M. Weitzel and Pamela L. Park, both of Ephrata.
Alexander E. Howard and Rebecca M. L. Alberts, both of Spokane.
Larry G. Williams and Nancy L. Savage, both of Spokane.
Johnny D. Ennis and Roseanne N. Jezerinac, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Timothy S. Lee and Daini L. Hertel, both of Spokane.
Christopher P. Fischer, of Coeur d’Alene and Margaret E. Madsen, of Spokane Valley.
Timothy M. McDermott and Lindsey M. Torkelson, both of Spokane.
Trent A. Carey and Tasiana P. Cordtz, both of Chattaroy.
Casey J. Weldon and Shallene L. Wulff, both of Medical Lake.
Addison T. Armstrong and Summer R. Rzepka, both of Spokane.
Joshua E. C. Rich and Holly M. Cork, both of Spokane.
Jason M. Sutton and Stephnie D. Spooner, both of Spokane Valley.
Rany N. Laptev and Vlada V. Dragomir, both of Spokane Valley.
Herbert M. Estevao and Tathiani D. Carrera, both of Spokane Valley.
Donald A. Morrison and Tina M. Fleck, both of Spokane.
Peter P. Maganga and Salma M. Korogo, both of Spokane.
Oleksiy V. Yatchenko and Viktoriia Klymenko, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
NWI Serrano LLC v. Jarrad Pigeon, restitution of premises.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Robert Avant, money claimed owed.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Michael W. Waller, money claimed owed.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Wyatt Countryman, restitution of premises.
Richard J. Bradsteen v. Michelle L. Collette, restitution of premises.
Goodale and Barbieri Co. v. Tiffany Eatmon, restitution of premises.
Lavona Hahn v. Emory Reeves, restitution of premises.
Catamount Properties 2018 LLC v. Steve S. Waters, restitution of premises.
Mathew A. Macias v. Samuel J. Macias, seeking quiet title.
Taylor H. Hamby v. Douglas Paulson, restitution of premises.
Property Solutions Northwest LLC v. Robert Gavette, restitution of premises.
M&L Mechanical LLC v. Anatolyi Avdeev, money claimed owed.
Hope House LLC v. Darrell Osborn, restitution of premises.
Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.
Allen Thelen v. Kevin Thelen, restitution of premises.
Copper Landing LLC v. Dasharai Williams, restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Gavin White, restitution of premises.
Jacob Kondratyuk v. Shahed Mahmood, wrongful death.
Jamie Ashley v. Walgreen Co., Nicholas G. Bruck, complaint for damages.
Acuity Construction and Design LLC v. Eric R. Willis and Kelly N. Grimmett, complaint.
Fred’s Appliance, Inc. v. Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., Rendall Remodeling, LLC, et al., complaint for money due on bond and for money due.
Analee Byers v. Carolyn Bail, complaint for damages.
Karen Gladden v. Woodland Hills Estates, LLC, Happy Trails, LLC, et al., complaint for damages and declaratory judgement.
Troy D. Anderson v. Synchrony Banks, complaint against defendant, synchrony bank.
Troy D. Anderson v. Brazington Mortgage, LLC, complaint.
Brian Coons v. Briana Daniel, complaint for personal injuries.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Burris, David H. and Kathryn E.
Walker, Rebecca and Scott
Miller, Mariah and Lighthouse, Brian
Walling-O’donohue, Bailey A. and O’donohue, Gavin P.
Grey, Jennifer M. and Kenneth D.
Hempel, Kendal N. and Mark A.
Hallman, Wee-Tah-Loo A. and Casey E.
Gunion, Kindra L. and Troy T.
Wilson, Matthew W. and Lori J.
Brandon, Amber and Tippie, Morgan
Lewis, Suzanne and Jeremy
Marshall, Austin D. and Smith, Keneila C. E.
Wampole, Jessica A. and Justin D.
Winters, Chanel and O’Connor-Reid, Andrew
Cashaw-Williams, Christina and Williams, Deontae
Tremblay, Kevin D. and Amy
Nyquist, Jenna and Adam
Legal separations granted
Lawson Novikoff, Samantha J. and Courchaine, Zachary D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Shawna L. Weigate, also known as Shawna L. Ferry, 47; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.
Denni L. Brough, 51; $2,050 in restitution, three months in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Matthew K. Corigliano, 26; $786.98 in restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Chauncey D. Ramos, 17; 77 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Tyler J. Keiper, 32; $950 in restitution, 17 months in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Adam Beck, 45; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after being found guilty to third-degree theft.
Judge Raymond Clary
Robert J. Womochil, 70; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
Rhonda S. Ackerman, 53; $1,378,541 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Joshua D. Stenson, 32; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Isaac J. Tucker, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, two counts of violation of order and harassment.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Torrey A. Daniels, 21; six days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree trespassing and making a false statement.
Gon D. Gilchunmo, 40; two days in jail, second-degree trespassing and making a false statement.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Justin E. Seier, 39; 85 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Augustine C. R. Sheikh, 25; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Vanessa B. Stockwell, 33; 89 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
John C. Webb, 30; 10 days in jail, physical control.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.