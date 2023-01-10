Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Randolph M. Weitzel and Pamela L. Park, both of Ephrata.

Alexander E. Howard and Rebecca M. L. Alberts, both of Spokane.

Larry G. Williams and Nancy L. Savage, both of Spokane.

Johnny D. Ennis and Roseanne N. Jezerinac, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Timothy S. Lee and Daini L. Hertel, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. Fischer, of Coeur d’Alene and Margaret E. Madsen, of Spokane Valley.

Timothy M. McDermott and Lindsey M. Torkelson, both of Spokane.

Trent A. Carey and Tasiana P. Cordtz, both of Chattaroy.

Casey J. Weldon and Shallene L. Wulff, both of Medical Lake.

Addison T. Armstrong and Summer R. Rzepka, both of Spokane.

Joshua E. C. Rich and Holly M. Cork, both of Spokane.

Jason M. Sutton and Stephnie D. Spooner, both of Spokane Valley.

Rany N. Laptev and Vlada V. Dragomir, both of Spokane Valley.

Herbert M. Estevao and Tathiani D. Carrera, both of Spokane Valley.

Donald A. Morrison and Tina M. Fleck, both of Spokane.

Peter P. Maganga and Salma M. Korogo, both of Spokane.

Oleksiy V. Yatchenko and Viktoriia Klymenko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jarrad Pigeon, restitution of premises.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Robert Avant, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Michael W. Waller, money claimed owed.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Wyatt Countryman, restitution of premises.

Richard J. Bradsteen v. Michelle L. Collette, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Co. v. Tiffany Eatmon, restitution of premises.

Lavona Hahn v. Emory Reeves, restitution of premises.

Catamount Properties 2018 LLC v. Steve S. Waters, restitution of premises.

Mathew A. Macias v. Samuel J. Macias, seeking quiet title.

Taylor H. Hamby v. Douglas Paulson, restitution of premises.

Property Solutions Northwest LLC v. Robert Gavette, restitution of premises.

M&L Mechanical LLC v. Anatolyi Avdeev, money claimed owed.

Hope House LLC v. Darrell Osborn, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Allen Thelen v. Kevin Thelen, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Dasharai Williams, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Gavin White, restitution of premises.

Jacob Kondratyuk v. Shahed Mahmood, wrongful death.

Jamie Ashley v. Walgreen Co., Nicholas G. Bruck, complaint for damages.

Acuity Construction and Design LLC v. Eric R. Willis and Kelly N. Grimmett, complaint.

Fred’s Appliance, Inc. v. Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., Rendall Remodeling, LLC, et al., complaint for money due on bond and for money due.

Analee Byers v. Carolyn Bail, complaint for damages.

Karen Gladden v. Woodland Hills Estates, LLC, Happy Trails, LLC, et al., complaint for damages and declaratory judgement.

Troy D. Anderson v. Synchrony Banks, complaint against defendant, synchrony bank.

Troy D. Anderson v. Brazington Mortgage, LLC, complaint.

Brian Coons v. Briana Daniel, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Burris, David H. and Kathryn E.

Walker, Rebecca and Scott

Miller, Mariah and Lighthouse, Brian

Walling-O’donohue, Bailey A. and O’donohue, Gavin P.

Grey, Jennifer M. and Kenneth D.

Hempel, Kendal N. and Mark A.

Hallman, Wee-Tah-Loo A. and Casey E.

Gunion, Kindra L. and Troy T.

Wilson, Matthew W. and Lori J.

Brandon, Amber and Tippie, Morgan

Lewis, Suzanne and Jeremy

Marshall, Austin D. and Smith, Keneila C. E.

Wampole, Jessica A. and Justin D.

Winters, Chanel and O’Connor-Reid, Andrew

Cashaw-Williams, Christina and Williams, Deontae

Tremblay, Kevin D. and Amy

Nyquist, Jenna and Adam

Legal separations granted

Lawson Novikoff, Samantha J. and Courchaine, Zachary D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Shawna L. Weigate, also known as Shawna L. Ferry, 47; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Denni L. Brough, 51; $2,050 in restitution, three months in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Matthew K. Corigliano, 26; $786.98 in restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Chauncey D. Ramos, 17; 77 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Tyler J. Keiper, 32; $950 in restitution, 17 months in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Adam Beck, 45; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after being found guilty to third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond Clary

Robert J. Womochil, 70; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Rhonda S. Ackerman, 53; $1,378,541 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Joshua D. Stenson, 32; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Isaac J. Tucker, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, two counts of violation of order and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Torrey A. Daniels, 21; six days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree trespassing and making a false statement.

Gon D. Gilchunmo, 40; two days in jail, second-degree trespassing and making a false statement.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin E. Seier, 39; 85 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Augustine C. R. Sheikh, 25; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Vanessa B. Stockwell, 33; 89 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

John C. Webb, 30; 10 days in jail, physical control.