Lewiston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash that killed his wife last week
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:55 p.m.
A Lewiston man died Tuesday of injuries sustained in a car crash. His wife died in the two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 195 last week, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.
Jeannette R. LaVance, 54, and Eric V. LaVance, 61, both died as the result of the collision at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 near East Bradshaw Road and Highway 195, about nine miles south of Spokane, state patrol said.
Jeanette LaVance was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with her husband in the passenger seat southbound on Highway 195 when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Both were wearing their seatbelts during the crash.
Jeanette LaVance was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Eric LaVance died at Sacred Heart Medical Center, Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan Senger said.
The semi-truck driver, who was from Greenacres, was uninjured.
Eric LaVance had retired several years ago from CCI Ammunition in Lewiston , from where his wife was also planning to retire , according to a GoFundMe page established by their former coworkers.
