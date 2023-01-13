The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Tyler Nelson helps University boys keep pace in league; Chloe DeHaro scores 43 points to lead West Valley

Jan. 13, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:44 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane league across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

University 65, Ridgeline 55: Tyler Nelson scored 11 points, Jack Del Mese added 10 and the Titans (11-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Falcons (6-6, 0-3). Dakota Means and Caden Andreas scored 10 points apiece for the Falcons.

Ferris 43, Lewis and Clark 40: Patrick Murphy scored 13 points and the Saxons (9-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-8, 1-2). Paulo Murray led Lewis and Clark with 10 points.

Mead 62, North Central 56: Liam Blanchat scored 24 points and the visiting Panthers (6-7, 2-1) beat the Wolfpack (4-8, 1-2). Elijah Williams scored 20 points to lead NC.

Central Valley 49, Cheney 35: Trace Chalich scored 13 points and the visiting Bears (2-11, 2-1) beat the Blackhawks (5-8, 0-3). Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 11 points.

2A

Pullman 74, Shadle Park 56: Jaedyn Brown scored 25 points with four 3-pointers and the Greyhounds (10-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-6, 1-1). Jacob Boston led SP with 12 points.

West Valley 78, East Valley 54: Grady Walker scored 18 points and the visiting Eagles (11-1, 2-0) beat the Knights (6-4, 0-2). Luke Holecek led EV with 37 points and five 3-pointers.

Clarkston 70, Rogers 41: The visiting Bantams (5-5, 1-1) beat the Pirates (7-4, 0-2).

Northeast A

Deer Park 68, Colville 60: Seth Hickman scored 27 points and the Stags (7-5, 5-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-9, 2-3). Emmet Marshall led Colville with 14 points.

Newport 71, Riverside 70: Ronan Sherman scored 23 points and the Grizzlies (3-8, 2-4) bested the Rams (0-11, 0-6). Jake Gaffaney led Riverside with 17 points.

Lakeside 57, Medical Lake 31: The visiting Eagles (5-8, 4-2) beat the Cardinals (1-11, 1-4). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 69, Colfax 51: Tennessee Rainwater scored 23 points and the visiting Gorillas (13-1, 8-1) beat the Bulldogs (11-3, 7-1) for the first time since Feb. 25, 2010. Seth Lustig led Colfax with 15 points.

Liberty 61, Reardan 51: Jake Jeske scored 22 points with three 3-pointers, Lincoln Foland scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and the Lancers (6-6, 4-4) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (5-9, 3-6). Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 28 points. 

St. George’s 71, Lind-Ritzville Sprague 56: Shawn Jones scored 29 points hitting 15 of 18 free throws and the Dragons (9-3, 6-1) beat the visiting Broncos (8-4, 4-3). Chase Galbreath led the Broncos with 14 points.

Northwest Christian 71, Asotin 35: The visiting Crusaders (11-2, 6-2) beat the Panthers (4-8, 1-6). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Northport 50, Curlew 49: Joey Beardslee scored 14 points and the Mustangs (8-4, 3-3) beat the visiting Cougars (7-5, 4-3). Logan Thompson led Curlew with 18 points.

Odessa 75, Valley Christian 29: Jacob Scrupps scored 23 points and the visiting Tigers (5-6, 4-3) beat the Panthers (1-9, 1-5). Noah Burns led Valley Christian with 16 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Springdale 44: Josh Booker scored 16 points and the Warriors (9-5, 5-2) beat the visiting Chargers (7-7, 2-5). Teko Cates scored 14 points for Springdale.

Selkirk 55, Columbia (Hunters) 40: The Rangers (5-9, 3-6) beat the visiting Lions (3-8, 1-6). Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 63, Colton 26: Tanner Fleming scored 21 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Eagles (3-4, 2-3) beat the Wildcats (2-6, 0-4). Angus Jordan led Colton with 10 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 63, Oakesdale 57: Morgun Martin scored 22 points and the Timberwolves (8-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Nighthawks (8-4, 4-1). Jackson Perry led Oakesdale with 23 points.

Pomeroy 53, Garfield-Palouse 32: The Pirates (5-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Vikings (1-9, 1-3). Details were unavailable. 

Idaho

Lake City 77, Coeur d’Alene 52: Nathan Hocking scored 21 points, Zach Johnson added 15 and the visiting Timberwolves (11-0, 1-0) topped the Vikings (9-4, 1-1) in an Inland Empire game. Steven Burgess and Caden Symons led CdA with 12 points apiece. 

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Mead 56, North Central 45: Teryn Gardner scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and the visiting Panthers (8-2, 3-0) beat the Wolfpack (7-6, 0-3). Hannah Hamilton led North Central with 19 points.

University 53, Ridgeline 39: Eliannah Ramirez scored 24 points and the Titans (6-7, 1-2) beat the visiting Falcons (8-4, 1-2). Cayce Paske and Kaydin Renken scored 10 points apiece for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 52, Cheney 31: Autumn Agnew and Eden Sander scored 10 points apiece and the visiting Bears (9-3, 3-0) defeated the Blackhawks (4-9, 0-3). Shauna Elliott led Cheney with 10 points.

Lewis and Clark 66, Ferris 39: Vy Tran and Brooklyn Jenson scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Tigers (5-8, 2-1) beat the Saxons (6-7, 1-2). Kayla Jones led Ferris with nine points.

2A

West Valley 54, East Valley 25: Chloe DeHaro scored 43 points and the visiting Eagles (2-9, 1-1) beat the Knights (0-10, 0-2). Abby Moore led East Valley with nine points.

Pullman 63, Shadle Park 59: Sehra Singh scored 23 points with three 3-pointers, Ryliann Bednar added 22 and the Greyhounds (2-8, 2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-7, 1-1). Tameria Thompson led Shadle with 22 points.

Clarkston 80, Rogers 17: Kendall Wallace scored 19 points and the visiting Bantams (8-3, 2-0) beat the Pirates (1-9, 0-2). Alahondra Perez added 12 points with six steals and five assists for Clarkston.

Northeast A

Deer Park 59, Colville 38: Allie Garry scored 21 points and the Stags (12-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (8-4, 3-3). Olivia Ortner led Colville with 16 points.

Riverside 58, Newport 26: The visiting Rams (5-8, 1-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-11, 0-6). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 67, Medical Lake 40: The visiting Eagles (9-4, 4-2) beat the Cardinals (5-8, 2-4). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 60, Davenport 45: Brynn McGaughy scored 22 points and the Bulldogs (14-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (9-5, 6-3). Emalie Jacoby led Davenport with 14 points.

Liberty 52, Reardan 34: Ellie Denny scored 22 points and the Lancers (6-7, 5-3) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (4-10, 3-6). Liberty Anderson led Reardan with 15 points.

St. George’s 49, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 29: Margreit Galow scored 17 points and the Dragons (9-4, 7-0) beat the visiting Broncos (4-7, 1-5). Maddi Cameron scored nine points to lead Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Northwest Christian 50, Asotin 30: The visiting Crusaders (9-4, 6-2) beat the Panthers (3-10, 0-6). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 38, Republic 34: The Hornets (13-1, 6-0) beat the Tigers (9-7, 5-3). Details were unavailable.

Northport 44, Curlew 39: The Mustangs (4-10, 1-7) beat the visiting Cougars (5-6, 3-3). Details were unavailable.

Odessa 60, Valley Christian24: The visiting Tigers (6-5, 5-1) beat the Panthers (5-4, 2-4). Details were unavailable.

Springdale 0, Almira/Coulee Hartline 1: The Warriors (7-6, 3-2) beat the visiting Chargers (2-9, 1-3). Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 77, Tekoa-Rosalia 33: The visiting Nighthawks (11-1, 4-1) beat the Timberwolves (1-10, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 54, Lake City 41: The Vikings (13-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (13-3, 4-1). Details were unavailable.

