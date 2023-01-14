Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tahlyke R. Smith Chenevert and Tarra L. Rathburn, both of Cheney.

Andrew T. Goode and Gracelyn T. Dietrich, both of Spokane.

Kishaney D. Bonner and Naomi W. Wangari, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob T. Scott and Stephanie A. Blurton, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

AJC Management LLC v. Casey Parker, restitution of premises.

The Monika Apartment LLC v. Martina Nelson, restitution of premises.

Jamie DeHaven v. Laquisha Parker, restitution of premises.

DNF Associates LLC v. Greg Basel, money claimed owed.

Main Ave. LLC v. Ronald Jackson, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nicholson, Susan A. and Wolsey, Thomas J.

Cole, Robert R., II and Judith L.

Battaglia, Deborah M. and Scott

Hauck, Tyler V. and Henry, Jordyn N.

Butler, Phillip C. and Susan L.

Lawson, Mickinzy and Haley

Dullanty, Connie L. and Brian K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael S. McGuire, 41; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Michael P. Price

Charles A. Guerin, 33; $800 in restitution, 94 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and harassment.

Izik A. P. Bumpas, 27; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Judge John O. Cooney

Douglas G. Eggleston, 37; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond Clary

Eric D. Sherod, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Ashley S. Hauflin, 31; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Blaine P. Weaver, 26; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Ronijo M. Baca, 26; one day in jail, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Nanette J. Stoaks, 48; nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Johnathan S. Bailey, 46; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Chad A. De Lay, 29; 60 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, second-degree reckless burning and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cody A. Dewitt, 29; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, reckless driving.

Thomas B. Garrison, 22; 30 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, reckless driving.

Melanie Kinder, 60; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Damien B. Boneclub, 31; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Sarah A. Gerber, 43; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, hit and run of unattended property.