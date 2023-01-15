Business beat
Sun., Jan. 15, 2023
Government
Randy Bischoff has been named as the senior director of finance & administration for Spokane County. Bischoff previously served as the chief deputy auditor for Spokane County for more than five years.
Engineering
Terri McRae has been chosen as OneAEC’s executive director. In her new position, McRae’s will lead a group to enhance the personal and professional development of individuals in the architecture, engineering and construction industry in the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.
