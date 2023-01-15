The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business beat

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Government

Randy Bischoff has been named as the senior director of finance & administration for Spokane County. Bischoff previously served as the chief deputy auditor for Spokane County for more than five years.

Engineering

Terri McRae has been chosen as OneAEC’s executive director. In her new position, McRae’s will lead a group to enhance the personal and professional development of individuals in the architecture, engineering and construction industry in the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

