Tacoma woman convicted of federal child-porn charges sentenced to more prison time
Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:06 p.m.
TACOMA – A Tacoma woman serving six years in prison on federal child pornography charges had an additional four years and three months tacked onto her sentence last week under a plea agreement in a corresponding state case.
Police arrested Gail Lynn Burnworth, 56, in 2017 after an airline passenger on a flight with her boyfriend, Michael Kellar, reported text messages she saw between them that discussed sexually abusing children. Investigators later found images on their electronic devices and determined Burnworth had access to children at her living arrangements.
Burnworth was sentenced in the federal case in May 2021 and then pleaded guilty to second-degree child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor in Pierce County Superior Court in November, according to court records. Judge Joseph Evans has not ruled on her defense attorney’s request that she receive more than four years of credit for time served in jail.
Kellar is serving a 15-year federal sentence after pleading guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to produce child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.
Both defendants are required to register as sex offenders when they are released.
