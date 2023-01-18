Pedestrian dies in crash near Suncrest
Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.
A 57-year-old Deer Park man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night on state Route 291 near Suncrest.
Troopers identified the man as David R. Hunter.
The crash, which involved a commercial vehicle, happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Barry Melton, a 59-year-old Nine Mile Falls man, was driving north on state Route 291 around 7:30 p.m. when he hit the pedestrian, who was in the road also heading north, troopers said. Hunter died at the scene.
The northbound lane of the highway was blocked for an extended period, WSP said on Twitter.
WSP said the cause of the crash was the pedestrian being in the road, but that charges against Melton are nonetheless pending.
