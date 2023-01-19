Vandals collect road win over Lumberjacks

From staff reports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho’s Isaac Jones knows how to bounce back from a subpar performance.

Held to a season-low four points Monday against Montana State, Jones scored 30 points and provided critical points in the final minutes in the Vandals’ 88-83 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game on Thursday.

The conference’s second-leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, Jones has been held to single digits in scoring just three times this season. In the games that followed, he has averaged 25 points.

The Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky) gave up a 14-point lead in the second half, but Jones ripped off straight seven points to give Idaho an 83-80 lead with 1:03 remaining.

A Yusif Saleh 3-pointer and Nigel Burris’ two free throws sealed the win for Idaho.

Divant’e Moffitt added 25 points for the Vandals. Salih and Burris scored 13 apiece.

Jalen Cone scored 22 points and Xavier Fuller added 12 for the Lumberjacks (5-15, 1-6).