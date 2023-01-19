Two women arrested after detectives find numerous stolen checks, credit cards, W-2s at Post Falls hotel room

Two Post Falls women were arrested after detectives found multiple stolen checks and pieces of mail – including new credit cards and W-2 tax forms – in a Red Lion hotel room in the city.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the hotel as part of a grand theft and forgery investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Detectives found Victoria L. Bircher, 33, and Shawndia F. Kinsey, 32, at the hotel.

Victoria L. Bircher (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

During a search of the room, detectives uncovered about 65 checks from personal, business and government accounts, plus two full or partially full checkbooks, detectives said. They also found evidence of over 40 different victims of mail theft, including about 10 new credit cards in victims’ names and 19 W-2 statements.

Suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were also in the room.

Bircher was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and forgery, while Kinsey was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Shawndia F. Kinsey (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

Victims will be contacted by law enforcement if their mail or checks are recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible. Detectives are contacting the U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement branch.

Kinsey and Bircher were booked into the Kootenai County Jail Wednesday and remained there Thursday night, according to the jail roster. Kinsey’s bond was listed as $20,000 and Bircher’s bond was $50,000.