Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Steven G. Hawkins and Sheryl A. Sibley, both of Spokane.

Mathew E. Ramsay and Brandy M. Vanderburg, both of Spokane Valley.

Larry A. Pierce and Johanna Beckstrom-Robinson, both of Spokane.

Josiah D. Diacogiannis, of Spokane, and Mikayla R. Kaufman, of Mead.

Bradley D. Brown and Roseann P. Perry, both of Spokane.

Jodie D. Lamb, of Mead, and Sara J. Berthe Reynders, of Post Falls.

Auston R. Taylor and Natalia D. Chaban, both of Spokane.

Richard B. Ripley, of Spokane, and Kelly R. Henssler, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

PSP Adams Square LLC v. David Hunter, restitution of premises.

CSC Regal Ridge Realty LLC v. Kamana Tommy, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Erica Kruiswyk, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Quevency, restitution of premises.

McEwe LLC v. Jason Breedlove, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Debra L. Stuart, restitution of premises.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Bobby J. Davis, money claimed owed.

John Deere Construction and Forestry Company v. North Rim Fiber LLC, complaint for breach of contract and monies due.

Discover Bank v. Robert G. Schmidt, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Heidi Leliefeld, money claimed owed.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Latina Teal, restitution of premises.

Boeing Employees Credit Union v. Maverick R. Counts, restitution of premises.

William C. Schroeder v. Smart Energy Today Inc., Lumio Inc., et al., complaint for breach of contract, abandonment of construction and for contractor’s performance bond.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Succo, Sarah D. and Tollett, Miles S.

Spencer, Bobbie N. and Haynes, Cheryl L.

Ware, Carissa and Cullen, Elizabeth

Gill, Angela and Michael

Legal separations granted

Kuhn, Jeremy T. and Mahannah, Tracy A.

Charnell, Heather R. and Seth E.

Barry, Audrey S. and William T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Davis S. Raymond, 36; 60 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty to second-degree attempted identity theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jamal A. Stokoe, 26; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Harrison T. Cameron, 32; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tyler J. Ziemann, also known as Tyler J. Zieman, 33; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Nathan D. Walsh, 27; 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and third-degree assault.

Amber L. Shay, 34; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree abandonment of a dependent person.

Brian J. Taylor, 35; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicle prowling.

Ryan P. Smith, 31; $2,166.31 in restitution, 13 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possession of an unlawful firearm and money laundering.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Marissa A. Bear, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michael P. Price

Nathan L. Pierce, 30; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.