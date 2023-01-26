Washington records
Jan. 26, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:12 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Robert T. Holder and Katherine E. Keilig, both of Spokane Valley.
Gary D. Sternod and Christina H. Long, both of Spokane Valley.
William H. Dagon and Cherie L. Larsen, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
US Bank National Association v. Allen L. Walling, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Ryan Mulvey, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Alexander R. Victoria, money claimed owed.
Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. James Dennis, restitution of premises.
Spokane Rentals LLC v. Lisa Trott, restitution of premises.
Thomas Haynes v. Mike Gonzalez, restitution of premises.
Dante O. Fields v. Felix Aripa, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Douglas Coon, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Deborah S. Meyer, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Todd O. Thompson, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rebecca Neal, money claimed owed.
Horizon Credit Union v. Danny A. Amram, money claimed owed.
Nita Shank v. Morimoto MD, medical malpractice.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Rilang Rilang, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Anthony C. Vaughn v. Elizabeth Maldonado, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Shepard, Katelyn G. and Ronald J.
Taylor, Jessica and Ospal, Joshua
Schrader, Debra and Robert
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Mark C. Devous, 42; 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree robbery.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Brandon E. Young, 42; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of five counts of tampering with a witness and six counts of violation of no contact order.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessey
Leah J. Foster, 31; $7,254.75 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Nanthanael L. Hendrix, 40; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Dakota D. Ford, 31; 13 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Adyn F. Kovarik, 21; 75 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and three counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Zachary A. Henry, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Deidra L. Chalue, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Kroy M. Akre, 34; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Kenneth W. Rauch, 37; 66 days with credit given for 66 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Terry L. Simmons, 63; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of indecent exposure.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Darva J. Bishop, 31; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Stanley W. Bishop, 51; 16 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.
Kailer J. Carver, 29; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Adrienna L. Palmanteer, 55; nine days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Zachery S. Pogue, 30; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.
Chantz M. Weatherman, 27; $990 fine, reckless driving.
Tyler M. Winston, 31; four days in jail, obstructing an officer.
