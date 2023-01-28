Washington records
Sat., Jan. 28, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Derek J. Reniker and Makayla J. S. Harvey, both of Deer Park.
Joseph L. Henson and Sienna R. Buster, both of Spokane.
Jake T. Martin and Ariel M. Leach, both of Spokane.
James R. Roberts and Ana Huezo, both of Spokane.
Blake C. Pleasant and Kiralei M. Godfrey, both of Spokane Valley.
Nathan G. Russom and Morgan R. Cramer, both of Airway Heights.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. John Doe, restitution of premises.
Moland Management Company v. Jackie Lott, restitution of premises.
Gregory Koller v. Tyler E. James, restitution of premises.
Cedar Grove LTD Partnership v. Dennis Andreasen, restitution of premises.
Marta Barjas v. Debra Yepez, restitution of premises.
Quarry Apartments LLC v. Christine Faasala, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Jacobson, Krystyna E. and Conner G. G.
Howey, Wayne S. and Shauna D.
Mitchell, Ashli and Anthony G.
Baxter, Heather A. and John P.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Jesse J. White, 24; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Axilena M. White, 27; $412, 254.26 in restitution, 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Ryan T. Honeycutt, 43; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Jonathan S. Bailey, 46; 12.75 in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessey
Armail Porter, 54; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Tessa A. Mitchell, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to forgery.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Steven D. Davis, 38; two days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
