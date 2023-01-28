The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 27° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek J. Reniker and Makayla J. S. Harvey, both of Deer Park.

Joseph L. Henson and Sienna R. Buster, both of Spokane.

Jake T. Martin and Ariel M. Leach, both of Spokane.

James R. Roberts and Ana Huezo, both of Spokane.

Blake C. Pleasant and Kiralei M. Godfrey, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan G. Russom and Morgan R. Cramer, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Jackie Lott, restitution of premises.

Gregory Koller v. Tyler E. James, restitution of premises.

Cedar Grove LTD Partnership v. Dennis Andreasen, restitution of premises.

Marta Barjas v. Debra Yepez, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Christine Faasala, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jacobson, Krystyna E. and Conner G. G.

Howey, Wayne S. and Shauna D.

Mitchell, Ashli and Anthony G.

Baxter, Heather A. and John P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jesse J. White, 24; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Axilena M. White, 27; $412, 254.26 in restitution, 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Ryan T. Honeycutt, 43; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jonathan S. Bailey, 46; 12.75 in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Armail Porter, 54; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tessa A. Mitchell, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven D. Davis, 38; two days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety

Most read stories