Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek J. Reniker and Makayla J. S. Harvey, both of Deer Park.

Joseph L. Henson and Sienna R. Buster, both of Spokane.

Jake T. Martin and Ariel M. Leach, both of Spokane.

James R. Roberts and Ana Huezo, both of Spokane.

Blake C. Pleasant and Kiralei M. Godfrey, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan G. Russom and Morgan R. Cramer, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Jackie Lott, restitution of premises.

Gregory Koller v. Tyler E. James, restitution of premises.

Cedar Grove LTD Partnership v. Dennis Andreasen, restitution of premises.

Marta Barjas v. Debra Yepez, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Christine Faasala, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jacobson, Krystyna E. and Conner G. G.

Howey, Wayne S. and Shauna D.

Mitchell, Ashli and Anthony G.

Baxter, Heather A. and John P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jesse J. White, 24; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Axilena M. White, 27; $412, 254.26 in restitution, 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Ryan T. Honeycutt, 43; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jonathan S. Bailey, 46; 12.75 in a prison-based alternative program, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Armail Porter, 54; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tessa A. Mitchell, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven D. Davis, 38; two days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.