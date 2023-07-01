The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
86°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

July 1, 2023 Updated Sat., July 1, 2023 at 3:11 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN

8 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Watkins Gln International CNBC

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 USA

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Toronto or Miami at Atlanta MLB

1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels MLB

4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Washington at Dallas ABC

3 p.m.: New York at Seattle CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC

Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Soccer, men’s

1 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Philadelphia Fox 28

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States Fox 28

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Jamaica FS1

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Mexico FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports