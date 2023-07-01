On the Air
July 1, 2023 Updated Sat., July 1, 2023 at 3:11 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: GT World Challenge: Spa 24 Hours CBSSN
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix ESPN
8 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Watkins Gln International CNBC
10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 USA
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Boston at Toronto or Miami at Atlanta MLB
1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Angels MLB
4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Washington at Dallas ABC
3 p.m.: New York at Seattle CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: British Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: U.S. Senior Open NBC
Noon: PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Soccer, men’s
1 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Philadelphia Fox 28
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States Fox 28
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Jamaica FS1
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Mexico FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
