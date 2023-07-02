Juan Guerrero homers, Spokane Indians hold off Vancouver 8-6 to salvage series finale
July 2, 2023 Updated Sun., July 2, 2023 at 7:56 p.m.
From staff reports
VANCOUVER, B.C. – Juan Guerrero went 0 for 12 in his first three games this week in his return from injury. He made his first hit of the series count.
Guerrero hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians held off the Vancouver Canadians 8-6 in the finale of a six-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday.
The Indians (4-5 second half) snapped a five-game losing streak. Vancouver fell to 6-3.
Guerrero had played once in 11 games nursing a leg injury before returning to the lineup on Wednesday. He finished 1 for 3 with a walk.
Indians starting pitcher Victor Juarez (5-3) went 51/3 innings and allowed three runs – two earned – on four hits and three walks. He struck out seven and threw 61 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
Zach Kokoska and Nic Kent led off the second inning with back-to-back singles and Guerrero walked to load the bases. Ben Sems bounced into a double play, but a run scored to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.
Vancouver tied it in the fourth. Alex DeJesus reached on an error and scored on a double by Cade Doughty.
The Indians loaded the bases with one down in the sixth. Nic Kent’s sacrifice fly gave the Indians the lead. Guerrero then launched an 0-1 fastball into the Canadians’ left field bullpen for a 5-1 lead.
Juarez walked two in the sixth and was lifted in favor of Cullen Kafka. Gaby Martinez singled to load the bases then Garrett Spain singled under the glove of a diving AJ Lewis at first base and two runs scored.
Estiven Machado reached on an error and another run scored to make it 5-4. Kafka coaxed a 6-3 double play to end the inning.
Indians catcher Bryant Quijada drew a one-out walk in the seventh then Braiden Ward and Benny Montgomery hit back-to-back triples to make it 7-4. Jordan Beck added an RBI single to restore a four-run cushion.
Vancouver trimmed its deficit in the eighth. Machado hit an RBI triple and scored on a groundout to make it 8-6.
The Canadians put two on with no outs in the ninth, but Angel Chivilli struck out Garrett Spain to end it and secure his ninth save of the season.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.