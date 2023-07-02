Juan Guerrero homers, Spokane Indians hold off Vancouver 8-6 to salvage series finale

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Juan Guerrero went 0 for 12 in his first three games this week in his return from injury. He made his first hit of the series count.

Guerrero hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians held off the Vancouver Canadians 8-6 in the finale of a six-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians (4-5 second half) snapped a five-game losing streak. Vancouver fell to 6-3.

Guerrero had played once in 11 games nursing a leg injury before returning to the lineup on Wednesday. He finished 1 for 3 with a walk.

Indians starting pitcher Victor Juarez (5-3) went 51/3 innings and allowed three runs – two earned – on four hits and three walks. He struck out seven and threw 61 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

Zach Kokoska and Nic Kent led off the second inning with back-to-back singles and Guerrero walked to load the bases. Ben Sems bounced into a double play, but a run scored to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.

Vancouver tied it in the fourth. Alex DeJesus reached on an error and scored on a double by Cade Doughty.

The Indians loaded the bases with one down in the sixth. Nic Kent’s sacrifice fly gave the Indians the lead. Guerrero then launched an 0-1 fastball into the Canadians’ left field bullpen for a 5-1 lead.

Juarez walked two in the sixth and was lifted in favor of Cullen Kafka. Gaby Martinez singled to load the bases then Garrett Spain singled under the glove of a diving AJ Lewis at first base and two runs scored.

Estiven Machado reached on an error and another run scored to make it 5-4. Kafka coaxed a 6-3 double play to end the inning.

Indians catcher Bryant Quijada drew a one-out walk in the seventh then Braiden Ward and Benny Montgomery hit back-to-back triples to make it 7-4. Jordan Beck added an RBI single to restore a four-run cushion.

Vancouver trimmed its deficit in the eighth. Machado hit an RBI triple and scored on a groundout to make it 8-6.

The Canadians put two on with no outs in the ninth, but Angel Chivilli struck out Garrett Spain to end it and secure his ninth save of the season.