Coeur d’Alene Tribe chairman injured in watercraft explosion on in Rockford Bay on Thursday

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s chairman was injured after his personal watercraft exploded Thursday on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Chief James Allan, of Worley, completed fueling his Kawasaki watercraft around 5 p.m. at the Blackrock Marina in Rockford Bay, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. Allan then started the watercraft, and upon depressing the throttle, the watercraft exploded, throwing Allan into the water.

Allan’s daughter, who was on another watercraft, went into the water to assist Allan until emergency personnel arrived, deputies said. Allan was taken to Kootenai Health for injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Marine deputies, the sheriff’s office dive team, Coeur d’ Alene Tribal Police and the Worley Fire Department responded to the explosion.

The sheriff’s office reminded watercraft operators to ventilate the engine compartment by removing the seat for a minimum of four minutes before starting it. This allows fumes to dissipate and prevents combustion.