Business beat

Engineering

Lance Hart has been hired by Morrison-Maierle as a mechanical engineer. Hart graduated from Eastern Washington University and will be working with K-12, commercial, government projects and health care projects. Hart previously worked as a mechanical engineer in Seattle and Spokane.

Honors

Gary Schwander has been elected by the American Massage Therapy Association Washington Chapter as a delegate to the AMTA National Convention in Phoenix. Schwander, who will present two continuing education courses during the convention, currently teaches at the Therapeutic Connections School of Massage in Spokane.